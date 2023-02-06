Global Citizen & Authentic To Collaborate On Impact-Focused Brand Activations & Consumer Products

Global Citizen has announced a new cross-brand, multi-year partnership with Authentic Brands Group that will see the organisations use their experience to work together to help end poverty.

The four-year partnership will see Authentic and Global Citizen work in the fashion retail and social impact spaces to create brand-relevant programs designed to drive action and encourage customers to join the movement to End Extreme Poverty NOW.

They will also create an exclusive brand mark, which will be used for consumer products, marketing activations, donation programs, and more. The multi-year partnership is a first-of-its-kind for both companies.

“Solving the most pressing challenges facing our world today requires a movement of citizens around the world who are committed to taking action in their daily lives,” said Hugh Evans, the Australian co-founder and CEO of Global Citizen.

“Through our partnership with Authentic, and some of the world’s most iconic brands under its umbrella, we are excited about the new opportunities we will create for consumers, wherever they are, to join our mission, take action, and help defeat poverty and defend the planet.”

Over the past decade, Global Citizen has used creative campaigns, live events, and partnerships, to generate USD$41 billion in commitments, impacting more than 1.15 billion lives.

Under the new partnership, Authentic will use its global brand portfolio, including the likes of Reebok, as well as 9,400-plus freestanding stores and shop-in-shops worldwide, to galvanise audiences to defeat poverty, defend the planet, and demand equity.