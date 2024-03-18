Future Lions 2024 Invites Young People To Be Heard With Spotify

Future Lions 2024 Invites Young People To Be Heard With Spotify
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Entries are now open for Future Lions, the annual global competition in partnership with AKQA and the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, celebrating young people’s bold and progressive ideas.

Future Lions 2024 is a call to action for young innovators to spread positivity by using technology to bring listeners closer to the creators and communities they love. Now in its 19th year, AKQA proudly unveils Spotify Advertising and The Wall Street Journal as this year’s supporting partners.

The four winning teams’ ideas will be revealed at Spotify Beach at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in June 2024. Each team will receive the prestigious Future Lions trophy. One team will be honoured with the Future Lions Grand Prix and the opportunity to collaborate with AKQA and Spotify to make their creative vision a reality.

“The best brands are surprising and delighting their audiences every day,” said Grace Kao, global head of advertising business marketing at Spotify. “From our AI DJ to personalised Daylists with titles like ‘cowboy lyrical sunset’ or everyone’s favourite Wrapped, Spotify is fully committed to creating delightful moments for brands, creators, and listeners alike. This creativity isn’t, and shouldn’t, be siloed to boardrooms and that is why we’re excited to be partnering with the Future Lions to build something playful that hopefully brings people joy”.

Future Lions has become one of the most coveted honours for emerging talent in the design, creative, and advertising industry. In 2023, 525 schools across 89 countries entered the competition. For the first time in the competition’s history, two winning teams were awarded the Future Lions Grand Prix last year.




