Fuller Brand Communication Acquires BrandMatters

Fuller Brand Communication has announced that it has acquired Sydney brand strategy and research agency BrandMatters as part of its next-generation growth strategy.

BrandMatters is a boutique, well-established agency celebrating its 20th year in 2023. Based in Sydney’s CBD, it specialises in qualitative and quantitative market research and brand strategy, including messaging, brand architecture and brand identity.

The move comes on the back of a number of major client wins for the South Australian-based Fuller, including lead agency for the SA Tourism Commission, resulting in the recently launched “Travel: Our Way” campaign, being appointed to develop the creative strategy for the SA Government’s “New State of Mind” campaign; and launching “Trade Up” a bold new campaign funded by the Construction Industry Training Board to encourage school leavers to take up a trade apprenticeship.

Most recently, the integrated communication agency took home six awards at the Adelaide Advertising and Design Club Awards, including the Golden Chair for its Kangaroo Island “Unfiltered” campaign.

“We opened an office in Sydney in 2021, and this new acquisition strengthens our national offering and client base,” Fuller managing director Will Fuller said.

“As a second-generation independent agency, we are very excited about expanding Fuller’s services on the East Coast and adding high-level research and brand strategy from such a well-established and respected business to our portfolio.

“We are also looking forward to working with BrandMatters’ existing clients to build their businesses and amplify their brands”.

BrandMatters works with a number of business to business clients from the finance, banking, IT and insurance sectors. It has also worked with FMCG companies, education and not for profit organisations.

BrandMatters’ founder and managing director Paul Nelson said his agency had reached a stage where acquisition by a larger company was the best strategic option to provide an increased range of services to its many clients. “We were attracted by Fuller’s integrated marketing offer, particularly its commitment to digital, web and content development,” Paul said.

“Fuller is an aspirational, independent agency, with a strong ethical focus that aligns to our values and we look forward to becoming part of their team to build our client services in Sydney”.

All BrandMatters staff will continue in the new re-branded business, with Paul Nelson appointed director of consulting. Kylie McNamara continues as director of brand strategy, Ryan Dunshea as head of client services and Daniel Broadley as head of creative. Georgia Haenke has also joined the business from EMRS as Brand Insights Consultant.

Brand communication strategist Kate Fuller, who has been growing Fuller’s offer in Sydney since 2021, has been appointed the company’s agency manager in Sydney. Kate worked in the US, UK and Adelaide before moving to Sydney.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to grow the client list that Paul has developed over 20 years and I’m looking forward to working with him in his new role of Director of Consulting,” Kate said.

“We have a senior team of highly experienced professionals, and we’re all looking forward to what we can create together in the future”.

“I’m also keen to leverage my background in science and not for profit brand communication to expand our spread of sectors”.

Fuller Brand Communication is based in George Street, Sydney.