Four Ways To Increase Customer ROI With Less Marketing Spend
In this guest post, Nicholas Kontopoulos (lead image), Twilio’s vice president of marketing, Asia Pacific & Japan, offers top tips to keep the Excel sheets happy when the budgets are being cut…
A mere three years ago – we were blessed with an abundance of virtually everything. Anything you wanted from around the world, one click – and it swiftly appeared. But then the supply chain aftershocks of the pandemic started being felt and people soon realised that they couldn’t get those things as quickly as they wanted, if at all. As for marketers, they too now recognise that the cost and complexity of replacing customers is more difficult than ever before.
So with a possible recession looming, the mentality of generations past has once again been ushered back into favour – the idea of working with what you’ve got. Taking care of it. Making it last longer. Because replacing it is not only difficult, it’s expensive too.
So how can brands acquire customers more efficiently with maximum conversions? And just as critically, how can they keep those customers happy and loyal, to unlock greater value over the course of their lifetime? These four steps are a great place to start.
- Use data to build loyalty
A problem still plaguing marketers today: paying for ads that don’t work. They don’t have the data. Or they have too much and can’t use it effectively. Or, it’s not in real time. In the current economic climate and with competition so rife, companies can’t waste money on customers that are never going to buy, or that cost too much precious marketing spend to persuade down the funnel.
The solution to this is surprisingly simple: the more customer ‘signals’ you can use in your ad targeting – the more cost effective it is going to be. Customer data platforms (CDPs) have become crucial in helping local companies aggregate, unify, and organise data from multiple sources. Our recent research showed 63 percent of Australian companies are now more likely to invest in a CDP to collect, analyse, connect or unify their first-party data. Modern CDPs can allow you to act on customer profiles within minutes – not days.
- Convert customers through conversations
The problem many marketers are facing now is that as soon as customers face friction, they abandon the purchase, ultimately resulting in wasted ad spend. It is for this reason that conversational messaging has become so critical. Instead of making customers wait days to get answers by filling out customer contact forms, brands can give them the ability to start a conversation. They can do it on the website, on WhatsApp, Google Maps, on Instagram – wherever they are at that moment.
According to our recent research, Australian consumers are hungry for more real-time interactions with brands – 83% would be more likely to complete a purchase if they could message a brand in real-time. But despite this, SMS remains the default channel for consumers to communicate with brands locally.
There remains a largely untapped opportunity for marketers to build their proficiency across channels to convert more customers on the spot. Australian digital bank Up, for example, gained over half a million customers through its ultra-friendly mobile app that supports and communicates with their Gen-Z and millennial customers the way they prefer, including chat threads in-app and texting important info fast.
- Remove onboarding obstacles
CAPTCHA, pin codes, minimum character requirements for passwords, email and phone verification – customers have to jump through a lot of hoops these days. What used to be simple has become painful and full of friction. The positive news is that companies have worked hard to protect customers against cyber crime, BUT the flip side is the customer experience has suffered. There has been a trade off between user experience and security – and many brands haven’t mastered the happy medium.
With modern martech solutions, the good old days of simple logins are being revived – with that added layer of security. Once again the purchasing process is becoming instant. Brands can now authorise customers securely without them having to go through any of the rigmarole that may delay or prevent purchase. When you make it easier for customers to buy – you are getting them through the funnel faster, enhancing conversion rates and saving money at the same time.
- Turn agents into trusted advisers
With many businesses facing restricted marketing budgets, there is a greater need to better utilise and equip staff to serve your business goals in the best possible way. To this end, customer service agents shouldn’t just be there to close tickets – they should be there to build trust. To offer that human touch to create moments that nurture relationships. Only when you empower your team with data and tools to make every interaction personalised, can you turn service conversations into value conversations. To this end, many brands are giving their service teams unique names that more closely represent the role they really fill – ANZ Bank, for example, calls their team ‘financial coaches’.
Once brands accept that consumers can no longer be treated as transactional, and they need to build loyalty from the very first point of engagement – they are on their way to do more effective marketing that saves on spend and maximises on customer value.
Please login with linkedin to commentNicholas Kontopoulos Twilio
Latest News
Francis Coady Departs As Havas Media Group CMO
Francis Coady quits as Havas Media CMO. The swan decanter & silver goblets currently leading potential farewell gifts.
“You Could Take A Piss Next To Somebody With 25 Million Followers!” Canva’s Guy Kawasaki On SXSW Sydney
Who's getting excited for SXSW Sydney? It's just like the Easter Show sans any fruit displays & rancid stench of manure.
Readly Achieves Seventy Percent Of Its Sustainability Targets
Digital magazine and newspaper app Readly has announced its latest Sustainability Report with insights into the ESG performance during the past year. The highlights include 24 percent lower travel emission intensity per employee and an 8 percent increase of emissions saved from digital reading on Readly in comparison to the previous year. Overall, 70 percent […]
OMA Bullish Following Q1 Results, Says OOH Never Been As Nimble, Focused & Unified
Outdoor again delivering a compelling argument. Yet remains utterly dependant on people actually leaving their house.
Hearts & Science Names Kylie Pascoe As New Melbourne GM
Kylie Pascoe named Hearts & Science's Melbourne GM despite sluggish start in inter-office footy tipping comp.
Zambrero Celebrates National Burrito Day Via Today the Brave
The 6th of April's National Burrito Day. So why not wash a few down with some tequila & sleep for most of the afternoon.
Wednesday TV Ratings: SBS’s Alone Australia More Than Double Thanks To On-Demand Viewing
B&T always loves reporting on any SBS show doing well. So it's a rare day indeed here.
Get Ready! The 2023 TikTok Young Lions Shortlist Is Here
Enter this year's TikTok Young Lions? Either gut-wrenching news or a life changing affirmation await within.
Meta Plans To Commercialise Generative AI Tools For Advertisers
As Mark forlornly declares, "How can we get the share price up?" It's suggested commercialising its generative AI tools.
Beyond Blue’s Be You Launches “Raise Your hand” Campaign Via Cummins&Partners
Be You is the national mental health and wellbeing education initiative, delivered by Beyond Blue, in collaboration with Early Childhood Australia and Headspace.
Foxtel Extends Broadcast Rights For The Indian Premier League
Patrick Delaney quickly converting his Aussie dollars to rupees after Foxtel extends Indian Premier League deal.
Bruce Lehrmann Files Defamation Suit Against The ABC
The ABC becomes the latest to feel the wrath of Bruce Lehrmann's lawyers. And by ABC, we really mean you, the taxpayer.
Margot Robbie’s Barbie Movie Trailer Has Dropped & The Foot Fetishists Are Going Off!
The actual toy itself might be uncooler than Kochie in Speedos, but the Barbie Movie looks set to be a massive hit.
Why Every Agency And Brand Needs To Work On Its ‘Resting Pitch Face’
This pro says you need work on your ‘resting pitch face’. Even more if you always look like you just sucked a lemon.
Monash Professor: TikTok Symptomatic Of Wider Social Media Problems
B&T's chatting with a Monash Professor on TikTok's Australian woes. And, alas, not Professor Plum holding a candlestick.
The Masters Kicks Off On Nine Radio Tomorrow
Is there a sweeter sound than a five-wood on a Titleist? Well, maybe the soft 'kerplunk' as it sails into the water.
oOh!media Launches Inaugural Reconciliation Action Plan
oOh!media launches inaugural reconciliation action plan. Peter Dutton's not read it, but knows he doesn't like it.
Sex Toy Retailer Wild Secrets & The Royals Break Taboos Of The Over 65s
Does the idea of your parents "doing it" have you booking an immediate psychologist's appointment? Maybe avoid this.
Jacob’s Creek Announced As FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand Official Supporter
It doesn't get more Aussie than a Jacob’s Creek, does it? Now to get Jatz & John West smoked oysters in brine onboard.
AANA Defends The Use Of Targeted Advertising
AANA has a bee in its bonnet & has issued this tersely worded release. B&T accepts no responsibility for the terseness.
72andSunny Strengthens Design & Strategy Teams With New Hires
72andSunny strengthens its design & strategy teams. Confirms a five day wait on making silly staff leaving cards.
HBF’s Quokkas Question Happily Ever After In New Campaign From Leo Burnett
Apparently quokkas happily sacrifice their young to escape predators. A fact thankfully overlooked in this commercial.
“Absolute Disgrace!” Fans Fury At NRL Club’s “Utterly Disrespectful'” Anzac Day Failure
Thought the NRL learned some hard lessons from 2022's Pride jersey fiasco? Confirm their amnesia with today's disaster.
Huge Opportunity For Advertisers With 5.2m Aussies Eyeing Easter Getaways
In exciting news for the service station meat pie and Slurpee, study finds 5.2m Aussies are planning an Easter getaway.
2023 Shure Rolling Stone Australia Awards Went Out With A Bang!
Aussie chanteuse Tina Arena honoured at this year's Rolling Stone Awards. Apparently the Hard Ons were busy.
Maurice Blackburn Partners With Howatson+Company To Expose Offshore Detention Centres
Offshore detention centres wanting to take back the spotlight from the environment & cost of living in new campaign.
ABC Reviewing Use Of TikTok Following Federal Government Ban
ABC now reviewing its use of TikTok. Still comfortable with its muesli chewing staff wearing sandals & basket weaving.
Hotwire Global CEO: Marketing & Comms Cannot Sit On Sideline With AI
Hotwire supremo says marketing & comms can't sit on the sideline with AI. However, warned about canoodling on the couch.
Monday TV Ratings: I’m A Celeb Enjoys A Little Jolt As Nine Goes MAFS-Free
I'm A Celeb enjoys a lift without that pesky MAFS soaking up all the viewers. Not that 10's reaching for the Moët yet.
Enero Announces Share Buy Back As CEO Brent Scrimshaw Scores Three-Year Contract Extension
The good news keeps on rolling in for the Enero Group. Although it remains tenuously linked to BMF's ALDI account.
Zambrero Appoints Today The Brave As Their Full Service Creative Partner
Today The Brave introducing tequila, sombreros & afternoon siestas to the office after winning Mexican fast food chain.
Havas Media Acquires Canadian Performance & Data Analytics Agency Noise Digital
Havas has acquired a majority stake in the award-winning media performance and data analytics agency Noise Digital. The acquisition brings one of Canada’s largest & advanced performance, data & analytics agency groups to Havas Media Group. Noise Digital will maintain its brand and integrate into Havas Media Group (HMG) North America under the leadership of […]
VMLY&R’s Paul Nagy Promoted To Chief Creative Officer Of APAC
VMLY&R's Paul Nagy has now added 10 APAC countries to his remit. And a very spicy nasi goreng to his recipe repertoire.
GHO’s Hamish Stewart Returns To CHEP As National ECD
Yet another reason not to drunkenly photocopy your backside on your last day comes news of this returning CHEP employee.
Telcos Overtake Social Media As Australia’s Most Distrusted Industry, As Media Again Ranks Poorly
Convenience stores top annual most trusted industry list. Could it be that we're only ever in them when drunk at 4am?
Cadbury Launches Easter Egg Hunt For Visually Impaired & Blind Customers Via FutureLabs
Cadbury launches Easter Egg hunt for the blind & visually impaired. Could also be of use to the heavily intoxicated.