Four Barriers To Overcome For Disruptive Innovation
Zoe Aitken (main photo) is the head of consulting at behavioural science and innovation consultancy Inventium and has over 20 years’ experience helping organisations develop customer-centric growth strategies and innovation. In this guest post, Aitken says some of the best ideas come in dark times and, suggests, COVID maybe the excuse you need to instigate some disruptive innovation…
Some of the world’s most innovative companies were founded during a recession. Think Airbnb, WhatsApp, and General Electric. And some of the best inventions such as Netflix video streaming (where would we be without that right now?) and the Apple iPod were launched off the back of an economic downturn. Plato was on the money when he said that ‘necessity is the mother of invention’. And a crisis certainly brings about a lot of new necessities.
The pandemic has created an abundance of new customer opportunities. Customer’s worlds have changed so significantly, that what was important to them previously, may now not be. And new customer needs have also arisen, presenting exciting opportunities. The trick is to make sure that we are looking in the right places to spot them.
Former Harvard Business School Professor, Clayton Christensen, recognised that many of the most successful innovations overcome a consumption barrier. In doing so, they offer access to new customer groups and create new markets. He identified four common consumption barriers, that when overcome, present big innovation opportunities. These barriers include cost, access, time, and skills. Let’s briefly explore each one, and how recent innovations have exploited them to create new opportunities.
Cost
‘Cost’ is a common barrier which limits the market potential of certain products and services when they are too expensive. When the pandemic first hit, we were all faced with the cost of having to set up a home office. Danish furniture start-up, Stykka, tackled this barrier head on by designing a cardboard desk. In just 24 hours, the team created a desk using a laser cutter, cardboard, and zip ties, providing a simple, fast, and affordable home office solution.
To overcome a cost barrier, reflect on which customers can’t afford your offers, and how you might be able to create something simpler and more affordable for them.
Access
‘Access’ has been a big barrier throughout the pandemic, with many people unable to get to bricks and mortar stores. This has led to a huge rise in digital and virtual experiences. The Faroe Islands, which is a set of Islands just off the coast of Norway, is a great example of this. They came up with an innovative way for people to go on self-guided, virtual tours of the islands. Camera-wearing locals responded to sight-seeing commands from people at home, allowing them to control their own island tours. The guides were in kayaks, on horseback or hiking around mountain villages, providing virtual tourists with a unique travel experience from their lounge rooms.
To address this barrier, think about how you can make it easier for customers and non-customers to access your offers.
Time
The pandemic has sapped our time as many of us juggle increased workloads, home-schooling and caregiving commitments. Carol bikes is helping give back time by offering a more efficient way to exercise. They recently launched an AI-powered exercise bike, that promises the benefits of a 45-minute run in 8 minutes and 40 seconds. It offers high intensity sprint training which is perfectly matched to your fitness levels. Sign me up!
Therefore, reflect on where ‘time’ might be a barrier for your customers, and how you can overcome this by offering more time efficient solutions.
Skill
‘Skills’, or more accurately ‘a lack of’, can often be a barrier for customers using certain offers. The pandemic prompted a surge in stress baking and saw online searches for “how to bake sourdough bread” soar (guilty!). Mr Holmes Bakehouse in the US saw this as an opportunity and decided to pivot their business to start supplying home baking kits. Their customers could order bread kits which included everything they needed to make a sourdough starter.
So, the question is: do customers lack the skills to access your offers, and if so, how might you be able to simplify things for them?
Spending time reflecting on these four common consumption barriers can help you spot new and more disruptive opportunities for your business.
Please login with linkedin to commentInventium Zoe Aitken
Latest News
Repco Unveils “Bringin’ The Bathurst” Campaign Via Thinkerbell
With its rich heritage in motor racing, The Bathurst 1000 is finally in the hands of a brand that lives and breathes the sport. To celebrate, Repco is Bringin’ the Bathurst to absolutely everything they do. The Bathurst 1000 has always been more than a race. The iconic event at Mount Panorama is a symbol […]
Indie Agency SPEED Strengthens Leadership Team
Having double in size during 2021, SPEED has appointed Kaylene Tunney and Steph Marshall to their leadership team
Gulf Western Oil Launches “Go The Distance” Campaign Via The Monkeys
Not only do The Monkeys have fossil fuel clients, it's got meat clients, too. Still, hasn't impacted its cool cachet.
The Zoo Republic & Sanitarium Change The Game With Their Latest Weet-Bix Prize-Bowl AR Promotion
Sanitarium Australia and The Zoo Republic have teamed up to develop and launch a new and exciting cricket promotion, to be found on Weet-Bix packs across the nation. Building on Weet-Bix’s affiliation with cricket superstars Ellyse Perry and Marnus Labuschagne, the promotion features AR technology to bring the cricket pitch to the breakfast table.
Boomtown Prepares To Welcome 4.7 Million City Citizens To Regional Australia This Summer
B&T loves the regionals in summer. That said, we don't like the sweaty drives & snaking traffic jams to said regionals.
Violet Crumble Caramel Milk Splashes Onto Shelves
Violet Crumble Caramel Milk has arrived and it's a testimony to food technologists & artificial sweetening everywhere.
Post-it Brand And Dig Launch Campaign To Bring Back Collaboration & Creativity
Whenever B&T's having a brainstorm, we reach for the Post-It Notes. Or, the beer coaster, which is typically closer.
Carbon Creative Creates “For All of Us”, An Indigenous Campaign To Address Vaccine Hesitancy
Let's face it, COVID does not discriminate. Unlike warts, cold sores and thrush, which can all be a bit discriminatory.
Independent Agency Indago Digital Adds Four New Clients
Indago Digital has announced four new client wins, as the independent agency continues its growth trajectory. Indago’s new clients are P&N Bank, Oneflare, salary packaging company Smartgroup, and charity Kids Giving Back. The agency will handle a combination of SEO and paid search for each client. Indago’s digital managing director, Gary Nissim (pictured above), said: “The […]
Comedy Troupe The Chaser Rebrand NAB To NOB & Says It’s “Looking Forward To Getting Sued”
The Chaser roasts NAB over 'greenwashing' claims. Which is arguably better than the ACCC's money laundering claims.
Nine Out Of 10 Aussies In Favour Of Laws Mandating Truth In Political Advertising
Nine out of 10 Aussies want truth in political ads. Are far less bothered by truth in breakfast cereal & fast food ads.
“Goosed By A Gobbler!” TV Reporter Hilariously Attacked By Marauding Flock Of Turkeys Live To Air
Reporter attacked by flock of turkeys. Already eyeing sage and apple stuffing and cranberry sauce as delicious revenge.
Virgin Australia Launches New Campaign To Capitalise On Reopening, Via The Precinct
It's been so long even B&T's pining for Virgin's departure delays, overpriced drinks and soggy inflight sandwiches.
Wunderman Thompson Australia Appointed Digital Experience Agency For United Nations Development Program Campaign
Here's another great example of agencies doing good. Although the evil does tend to be the funner pitch to work on.
Sunday TV Wrap: The Block Tops The Charts With 1.1 Million Viewers
Dami Im has the voice of an angel, but she can't cook for shit judging by last night's Celeb MasterChef elimination.
Bastion Research Finds That Victorian’s Optimism Has Rebounded, But Anxiety Is Rising As Victoria Reopens
Study finds Victorians increasingly anxious about reopening. Even more anxious about Dan Andrews' North Face jackets.
Jessica Alba’s & Zac Efron’s Latest Adventure For Dubai Tourism Drops
Zac and Jess' fifth instalment for Dubai Tourism is here! And here's you thinking they were getting samey by the fourth.
DDB Honours Legacy Of First Copy Chief Phyllis Robinson On Her 100th Birthday
Phyllis Robinson was one of the founding employees of Doyle Dane Bernbach back in 1949, the agency’s first copy chief and the first female copy chief in the United States. Robinson was a pioneer, not just for women but for the creative advertising revolution that she helped ignite, changing the face of the industry forever. […]
TBWA\Sydney Promotes Katrina Alvarez-Jarratt To Executive Creative Director
TBWA's Katrina Alvarez-Jarratt's promotion to ECD proves what can be done when not pissing off the client.
Make A Wish Foundation Names Mindshare New Zealand As Media Partner
Mindshare New Zealand has announced its new partnership with Make-A-Wish Foundation, a purpose-driven charity with a mission to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. The partnership, which is effective immediately, will elevate Make-A-Wish Foundation’s digital marketing strategy in New Zealand. It will aim to increase and nurture donors, drive brand awareness and ultimately […]
Quest Apartment Hotels Unveils New Brand Campaign “As Local As You Like It”
When on business, B&T chooses to stay at Quest. Well, only if the cheaper, dodgier option is already booked out.
Reaching A Consensus On Digital Measurement For The New Era
Is digital measurement the hot topic at your agency? Here at B&T it remains the hottest Love Island contestant.
The Australian Marks 10 Years Digital Subscription Milestone
The Australian is celebrating a decade since it became the first general newspaper in Australia to launch its digital subscription model, marking the beginning of a new economic model for Australian newspapers. Since launching, digital subscriptions have grown to represent a majority of The Australian’s total reach, paid audience and consumer revenue. In 10 years […]
My Muscle Chef Nabs UM’s Liam Loan-Lack For Head Of Marketing
After every weights workout, B&T reaches straight for a My Muscle Chef. So, yeah, we've never actually eaten one.
Arletta Turnbull Joins Strategic Insights Consultancy Nature
Are the lavatories at the Nature offices called 'the call of Nature', one has every right to ask?
PodSpot Studios Expand To Sydney & Gold Coast
PodSpot Studios, the first network of purpose-built studios founded by content creator and former breakfast radio host Dave Matthews, has launched in two new locations as it gears up for further national expansion amid Australia’s podcasting boom. PodSpot Studios is a collaboration between Matthews’ podcast production company PodSpot and the ASX-listed WOTSO Property, which owns and […]
Cricket Australia Unveils Ashes Campaign “It Just Means More” Via Apparent
If this doesn't get you pumped for cricket season then failing to move off the couch for five days definitely will.
Cummins&Partners’ Paul Murphy Announced As Final Speaker For The Trade Desk’s Christmas Strategy Webinar
Mistakenly thinking it's June & you've still got six months to Xmas? Get your head & calendar right with this webinar.
Destination NSW Launches Spectacular “Feel New” Campaign Via Leo Burnett & Havas Media
Destination NSW unveils a stunning new piece of work that sadly doesn't feature Gladys Berejiklian surfing.
Principals Appoints Rachel Terkelsen To Creative Director
Rachel Terkelsen strangely distracted by fast-moving cumulus cloud formation while posing for Principals press photo.