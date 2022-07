Independent creative PR agency FORWARD has been appointed to manage the public relations and media profile for the Social Enterprise World Forum 2022 (SEWF22) coming to Brisbane, Australia.

The two-day event on 28-29 September 2022 is the largest gathering of social enterprises in Australia, attracting national and international entrepreneurs, creatives, investors, startups, corporates, policymakers and academics. SEWF22 brings together a global community to discuss the biggest social issues we face in the world while working to provide commercially viable solutions.

Co-hosted by White Box Enterprises and supported by partners including Google, SAP, Westpac Foundation, Torrens University and Atlassian Foundation, this year’s line-up of inspiring keynote speakers includes Daniel Flynn, co-founder of ThankyouTM, and Kate Raworth, internationally recognised economist and author of Doughnut Economics, with more speakers to be announced in the coming weeks.

General manager of SEWF22, Dominiqe Bird of White Box Enterprises, said: “We welcome all Australians to this special event. No matter your background, if you have the drive to make a difference and want to be part of a movement that is helping to change the world, then this event will be invaluable.

“We’re thrilled that FORWARD can help bring our stories of social impact to mainstream Australia. It’s time the community gets noticed. We’re a large sector of the economy with approximately 22,000 social enterprises in Australia. By hosting SEWF22 in Brisbane, we have a chance to be heard both at home and on the international stage.”

FORWARD’s founder and managing director, Fergus Kibble, said: “All around us, creative entrepreneurs are changing the world by developing important and transformative social enterprises. Think of this event like the SXSW® or Festival of Dangerous Ideas of the social enterprise sector. We are delighted to be helping raise awareness of these businesses and inspiring others to join the movement in Brisbane at the Social Enterprise World Forum 2022.”