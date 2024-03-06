Former Q&A Host Stan Grant Joins The Saturday Paper

This weekend, Stan Grant joins The Saturday Paper as a columnist. His appointment coincides with The Saturday Paper’s 10th anniversary.

“The Saturday Paper is a writers’ paper, and its readers want to engage with ideas. That’s where I want my work to land,” Grant said.

“I’ve been fortunate to have travelled the world over a 40-year career in journalism, covering the great stories of our time, and I want to bring that experience to understanding a world where far too often we speak across each other, not to each other”.

“Journalism has been part of the problem, but I still think words matter, and my promise to readers is that my columns will look to a shared humanity, to a commitment to justice, and stand with the afflicted in generosity and love”.

The editor-in-chief of The Saturday Paper, Erik Jensen, said Grant will add to the intellectual life

of the paper. “There are few people who write with Stan’s grace and erudition. He is one of the country’s sharpest journalists, and he brings to his work a great store of intellect and feeling. He believes in the capacity of ideas to change society – and that is what his column will seek to do”.

Stan Grant is a Wiradjuri, Kamilaroi and Dharawal man also with European ancestry. He is a public intellectual who has worked as a journalist, presenter, filmmaker and author. In his journalism he has reported from more than 80 countries, won three Walkley Awards, a Logie Award, been four times winner of the Asian Television Awards, and has won both the US Peabody and duPont–Columbia awards, among many others. As a writer, he has published seven books, including the bestselling Talking to My Country, which won the Walkley Book Award.

From 2022 to 2023, Grant hosted the ABC’s current affairs panel program Q&A. He holds a Doctor of Philosophy in theology.