Forbes Australia Releases Its Australia’s 50 Richest Issue

Australia’s 50 richest people, plus Claudia Karvan, Wendy McCarthy AO, Olympic medallists Olivia Price and Nina Curtis, and leading fund manager Andrew Clifford are among the highlights of the third issue of Forbes Australia, which is released today.

Leading the issue is the Forbes list of “Australia’s 50 Richest”, the definitive list of the richest people in Australia. The collective wealth of Australia’s 50 Richest on the 2023 Forbes list soared seventy per cent to $213 billion US from $125 billion in 2019 when the list was last published. Amid fluctuating iron ore prices, Gina Rinehart maintains her position as the country’s richest person with a net worth of $30.6 billion.

Forbes Australia editor-in-chief, Sarah O’Carroll, said: “’Australia’s 50 Richest’ list is more than just a simple ranking of wealth. It is a snapshot in time of the economic firepower of the country and it also highlights how the landscape is changing. We’re tracking that change.

“In this issue you’ll find a wealth of stories about innovators and entrepreneurs, some of whom might one day join the ranks of the country’s richest fifty.”

Other highlights of the new issue include:

Australian Formula One superstar Daniel Riccardo sits down with Forbes Australia to discuss the third edition of his DR3 vintage in collaboration with St Hugo Wines (the latest release will hit shelves in late March, coinciding with the Australian Grand Prix) – and his favourite, yet surprising, off-duty drive.

Australian actor Claudia Karvan is about to make her first mainstage appearance in almost twenty five years, after spending the past two decades working on successes such as The Secret Life of Us, Love My Way, Puberty Blues and Bump. She talks about life, happiness and what brings her joy.

Andrew Cliffordis one of Australia’s premier fund managers. The co-founder, co-chief investment officer and CEO of Platinum Asset Management, which has around eighteen billion dollars of assets under management, spoke to Forbes Australia about the opportunities and pitfalls of investing in 2023.

Wendy McCarthy AO is a businesswoman, activist, author and former university chancellor. Her numerous professional associations span the public and private sectors and international aid. She reflects on her life’s work in the public eye.

Wendy will be one of the speakers at the inaugural Forbes Australia Women’s Summit, “The Power of Now”, taking place on Wednesday March 22 at the International Conventional Centre, Sydney.

Brothers Dimitry and Aengus Tran emigrated from Vietnam to Australia at just fourteen and twenty two respectively. Today, they are the co-founders of Harrison.ai, a medical technology company that aims to improve patient outcomes using artificial intelligence. In just three years, the pair have raised nearly a hundred and sixty million dollars and brought on major healthcare partners. But they say ultimately, the greatest honour is in caring for human beings.

Gabby and Hezi Leibovich might not be immediately recognisable names in Australian business, but the leading tech companies they have built, resulting in exits of more than one billion dollars, certainly are. Meet the brothers behind Catch of the Day, Scoopon, Menulog and more.

Can Samantha Johnson help reshape a sustainable Australian automotive landscape in a land obsessed with fuel-guzzling SUVs and light trucks? The managing director of the Australian arm of Scandinavian automotive company Volvo’s EV business, Polestar, explains her vision to Forbes Australia.

Olympia Yarger is a farmer, not of cattle or sheep, but maggots. She is the founder of Goterra, a bio-tech business that has so far processed more than thirty five thousand tonnes of food waste and raised more than nine million dollars.

Australia won the America’s Cup for the first – and only – time in 1983. Next year, the America’s Cup will host an inaugural women’s race and Australia is plotting to take the Cup back. The first two members of the Australian team, Olympic medallists Olivia Price and Nina Curtis, share the dream with Forbes Australia.