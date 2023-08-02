FleishmanHillard Named As Pepsi Lipton’s New PR Agency

Pepsi Lipton International has appointed FleishmanHillard Australia as its local PR partner and has kicked things off with this winter’s coolest activation.

To celebrate the launch of Pepsi Lipton’s new, ready-to-drink iced range, T2 Iced, Sydneysiders were invited to go icy cold themselves and take the T2 Iced Plunge.

A unique spin on the celeb-obsessed ice-bath trend taking over social feeds, the T2 Iced Plunge saw the iconic Bondi Beach promenade transformed into an immersive, spa-like pop-up with incredible ice baths resembling life-sized T2 Iced cans.

Taking place on a chilly winter’s morning on Friday, 28th July, hundreds of Aussies took the plunge hosted by television personality, Beau Ryan, and Director at Recovery Lab, Ben Seymour.

On the launch, Katrina McDonald, general manager of Pepsi Lipton partnership Australia and New Zealand, said: “As consumers demand more premium and healthy alternatives within the beverage category, we knew how important it was that T2 Iced made a splash. The T2 Iced Plunge achieved exactly that, putting a refreshingly playful spin on the popular ice bath trend, while celebrating our new range’s own twist on iced tea.

“We’re extremely excited to be working with the team at FleishmanHillard and can’t wait to see what other amazing work we can create together.”

Lexi Penfold, general manager of FleishmanHillard Australia, added: “From even our earliest discussions with the Pepsi Lipton team, we knew they had a great appetite for engaging and creative work. The T2 Iced Plunge was an exciting first collaboration between our teams and we can’t wait to bring more T2 Iced to Aussies this summer.”

T2 Iced is available in three flavours: Peach Amore, Lemon Coco Breeze, and Watermelon Fiesta. Low in sugar, with no artificial colours, preservatives, or artificial sweeteners, T2 Iced is made sustainably using Rainforest Alliance-certified tea.

The range is now available in major groceries, including Coles and Woolworths and select cafes, restaurants, and convenience stores in the coming months.