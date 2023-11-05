Fancy Films Recertifies As A B Corp

Fancy Films Recertifies As A B Corp
Fancy Films has recertified as a B Corp, improving its score and reinforcing the ongoing commitment to sustainability.

In the recertification process Fancy Films were keen to prove that despite the industry being completely shut down during Covid, they had stuck true to their purpose and prioritised their pro bono work and B Corp values. The end result is that Fancy Films have not only grown but are thriving, as evidenced by the increase in score from 89.4 in 2020 to 116.6 in 2023

“Being a B-Corp is at our core, as a business structured around the model ‘designed to give’. Reattaining B-Corp status was crucial for us to uphold the strong identity we’ve crafted over the past 21 years. Much has happened in the past three years, and the pandemic caused us to take a step back and unpack our internal structures, environmental impact, customer and stakeholder base, and our local community involvement. We are a much happier business because of it. Being a B Corp for us is our B all and end all,” said Keryn Nossal, managing director at Fancy Films

Since first being certified as a B Corp in 2020, Fancy Films has committed to focusing on strengthening its purpose and that includes attracting a wider range of purpose-driven work. This focus on business for good places Fancy Films with more clients, employing a larger team of creative, forward-thinking individuals who believe in making a difference. Social impact is their mission, which they achieve through the power of storytelling. 

“Since certifying in 2020, we have implemented progressive practices that support the Fancy Films team. These include a formal onboarding process for new employees, social and environmental goals and gift-giving. We are a company that cares deeply about our team and fostering young talent, we will always assess and analyse how we can improve.” said a spokesperson for Fancy Films.

“Amplifying the voices of marginalised communities is so important to us. Through our pro bono projects, we are able to dedicate our time to meaningful stories that help address disadvantage.” Nossal said.




