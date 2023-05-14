Exposed: The Real Adam Ferrier

Exposed: The Real Adam Ferrier
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Fresh from his interview with the Thinkerbell co-founder, CHRIS TAYLOR spills the beans on the behind the-scenes torture of dealing with Adam Ferrier.

The first thing you need to know is that Adam Ferrier is intensely shy. Like most people in advertising, he doesn’t like talking about himself, and hates drawing attention to his considerable body of award-winning work. Ferrier rarely gives interviews or makes public appearances. If you think you’ve seen him on television, or holding court on a panel at an industry talkfest, it was probably one of the many body-doubles he’s been forced to deploy to cover for his crippling fear of the spotlight.

My interview with the real Adam Ferrier only came about after months and months of delicate negotiations. On five separate occasions Ferrier walked away from the discussions, anxious that the interview would turn out to be “just another B&T puff piece” and a “goofy lightweight piece of filler that didn’t hold Thinkerbell up to the rigorous scrutiny it deserves.” In the end, this most private of men agreed to sit down with me on three very strict conditions:

1. I wouldn’t ask about his past

2. I wouldn’t ask about his present

3. I wouldn’t write an article afterwards, talking about the whole process

On the day of the interview, Ferrier arrived punctually at the secret bunker location where the filming was to take place. Sprightly, clean-shaven and impeccably dressed in an Italian three-piece suit, Ferrier was virtually unrecognisable. Alongside him stood Clayton, a professional makeup and visual effects artist who apparently travels everywhere with Ferrier, and who is responsible for creating the ad man’s signature “look”. It’s quite a thing to watch unfold. For hour upon hour every morning, Ferrier sits patiently in the makeup chair as Clayton applies prosthetics to his face and body, before painstakingly painting on thousands of individual whiskers of salt-and pepper stubble. Ferrier’s natural fine blonde locks are then pinned down in a hairnet to make way for the dirty, unkempt wig of hair that completes the transformation.

“Tell anyone about this and you’re dead,” Ferrier hissed at me, as he pulled himself out of the chair and stepped into a pair of black jeans, custom-fitted with frayed seams and ramen broth stains.

The interview itself raced by in a blur. I recall Ferrier making a fuss at one point about the framing being too flattering, and there were several calls for emergency touch-ups by Clayton as the “stubble” started to fall off under the hot lights. I also remember umbrage being taken when I accidentally let slip the secret of Ferrier’s past, as a highly sought-after underwear model for Calvin Klein. We agreed to bury this fact in favour of a more palatable origin story about the young Ferrier being the stand-in body double for Billy Connolly: completely implausible, but much more on brand.

There were many things I wasn’t allowed to ask Ferrier, but wished I could. For instance, why the big ruse? What is he hiding from? And is it really worth getting up at 4am every morning to spend 5 hours in a makeup chair, just to cultivate an air of disheveled indifference?

But then I realised: deception and artifice is at the heart of advertising. The entire industry is built on illusions. The only thing that distinguishes Adam Ferrier from all of his peers is that he actually walks the walk: applying the dark arts of the industry to his own public persona. There’s a type of genius at play in that. But, sadly, Clause 4(ii) of our interview agreement forbids me from using that word to describe him.

So I won’t.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Chris Taylor funny

Latest News

Free TV Broadcasters Over-Deliver On Local Content
  • Media

Free TV Broadcasters Over-Deliver On Local Content

Free TV today welcomed the ACMA’s release of 2021 Australian content quota compliance and FY22 content expenditure data, showing the massive commitment of commercial television broadcasters to great Australian content. Key points from ACMA’s content expenditure and Australian content quota compliance data are: • Free TV broadcasters spent more than $1.5 billion on Australian content […]

Stan Grant Steps Down From The ABC Amidst Flagrant Racial Abuse
  • Marketing

Stan Grant Steps Down From The ABC Amidst Flagrant Racial Abuse

Stan Grant has announced that he will be stepping down from his Q+A program and column after suffering blatant racial abuse following his coverage of King Charles’s coronation. “On Monday night I will present my Q+A program, then walk away. For how long? I don’t know,” wrote Grant in his final column for the ABC. […]

Friends choosing a movie to watch together at home, video on demand concept
  • Marketing

Integral Ad Science Earns Industry’s First MRC Accreditation For CTV Viewable Impressions

Integral Ad Science, today announced it has received the industry’s first accreditation for Connected TV (CTV) video viewable impressions from the Media Rating Council (MRC). Accreditation includes measurement of video-tracked ads, impressions, and related viewability metrics – including general invalid traffic detection – in CTV environments (applicable to certified traffic only). IAS is the only company […]

B&T & Tealium Want You To Come For Breakfast
  • Partner Content

B&T & Tealium Want You To Come For Breakfast

B&T disclaimer: the image here is purely for illustrative purposes & no way reflects probable breakfast served at event.

Partner Content

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Komo Technologies Expands Globally Opening New York Office
  • Marketing

Komo Technologies Expands Globally Opening New York Office

Australia’s leading customer engagement platform Komo Technologies has gone global. Opening an office in New York, Komo has taken its platform to the US as marketers increasingly seek to win and retain customer attention, through gamified and interactive campaigns, promotions, and reward programs to drive long-lasting loyalty. The US move follows a year of significant […]

Everyday people walking about in a world described by streams of data.
  • Marketing

Dynata Earns Neutronian’s NQI Data Quality certification

Dynata, the world’s largest first-party data company for insights, activation and measurement, today announced it has earned Neutronian’s NQI Data Quality certification, which recognises companies that prioritize maintaining the highest standards of data quality. The global certification comes after a comprehensive third-party audit of Dynata’s policies, procedures and data sets across five categories of data […]

Mamamia’s Tony Prentice Joins Fight Against Single-Use Plastic
  • Marketing

Mamamia’s Tony Prentice Joins Fight Against Single-Use Plastic

Australia’s leading provider of non-plastic, sustainable beverage packaging, WOSUP (War On Single-Use Plastic), is pleased to announce the appointment of Tony Prentice to its advisory board. As the chief revenue officer of Mamamia Media Company, Prentice brings over 25 years of experience in leadership and advisory roles, with a strong focus on sales and commercial […]

Paris. France - October 3, 2017: Street fashion photo of details womens clothes and shoes. French women are one of the most stylish women in the world. shot in the street in paris
  • Marketing

Ari Foo Talks About Skye Suites’s Partnership With Afterpay Australian Fashion Week

Afterpay Australian Fashion Week (aafw) is back for its 27th year, flooding Sydney’s Carriageworks with impeccably dressed editors, designers and models from across the globe. B&T spoke to Ari Foo, area director of Sales and Marketing for SKYE Suites about the brand’s sponsorship of the iconic event. B&T:  SKYE Suites has been supporting AAFW for […]

Mark Bouris-Backed Social Platform Boa Launches To Connect Aussie Business Owners
  • Technology

Mark Bouris-Backed Social Platform Boa Launches To Connect Aussie Business Owners

Boa, a new social platform designed specifically to connect Australian business owners and entrepreneurs and to democratise professional networks. The app was created by members-only community for business owners, Club of United Businesses (CUB) and the company said it brings together the best aspects of Twitter, Reddit and LinkedIn to form a powerful media and […]

Customers Want Customisation But Almost Half Of Retailers Struggle To Categorise Shoppers
  • Technology

Customers Want Customisation But Almost Half Of Retailers Struggle To Categorise Shoppers

Two-thirds of Australian consumers want to see more discounting at retailers they shop with and almost half say that they want businesses to remember their preferences and shopping experiences to better tailor future browsing, according to a new study (lead image: Hayley Fisher, Adyen country manager ANZ). However, 44 per cent of retailers have said […]

Man of Many Production Studio and Alex Hayes Deliver Adventure-Fuelled Seiko Prospex Campaign
  • Marketing

Man of Many Production Studio and Alex Hayes Deliver Adventure-Fuelled Seiko Prospex Campaign

Seiko, the renowned Japanese watch manufacturer, has partnered with Man of Many Production Studio and Australian action influencer Alex Hayes to launch an exciting advertising campaign showcasing their latest Prospex range. The collaboration emphasises high-end production capabilities and premium-quality visuals, highlighting the adventurous spirit of the Prospex watches. Understanding the importance of resonating with the […]

TorchMedia Unveils Digital Advertising Network Across Sydney Metro Northwest Stations
  • Advertising

TorchMedia Unveils Digital Advertising Network Across Sydney Metro Northwest Stations

Transit media specialist, TorchMedia, has expanded its digital out of home offering, today announcing a new state of the art digital advertising network across all Sydney Metro Northwest stations between North Ryde and Tallawong. These new, premium digital displays will be available to advertisers later this month, consisting of high-impact portraits and large-format landscapes designed […]