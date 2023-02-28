Explore A Personally Curated South Africa -Exceptional ALIEN

Exceptional ALIEN launches first multimedia partnership with South African Tourism – featuring the exceptional creators Mick Fanning, Kevin Richardson, Ndaba Mandela, Mick Fanning, Uncle Waffles and more.

Ten exceptional creators share their personal “Travel Playbooks” for their favourite South African destinations. Exceptional ALIEN has collaborated with South African Tourism to offer access to the destination’s most exceptional places and experiences. Each destination is shared through the lens of a prominent creator and their “Travel Playbook” – a personal curation of their travel recommendations.

Launching today, “Exceptional South Africa” features Australian surfing legend Mick Fanning’s Travel Playbook for Jeffreys Bay, which remains a favourite destination despite his infamous shark encounter – and one of the reasons he “loves South Africa”. Also featured is Springboks rugby great Tendai Mtawariri – aka The Beast – who offers unparalleled access to his favourite family activities along his hometown of the Dolphin Coast in KwaZulu-Natal.

Wildlife conservationist Kevin Richardson – also known as ‘The Lion Whisperer’ – shares his recommendations for the best places to view wildlife and how he believes travel to be critical to inspiring the future protectors of wild spaces.

Ndaba Mandela, philanthropist, author and grandson of iconic Nelson Mandela, shares his moving Travel Playbook for Soweto – South Africa’s largest township – where he was raised in the family home, which is now the Nelson Mandela National Museum. Ndaba also includes tips for the best way to experience the vibrant community.

Rounding out the eminent list are: global sensation DJ Uncle Waffles; Masterchef South Africa judge Zola Nene; renowned comedian Loyiso Gola; South Africa’s first black female winemaker Ntsiki Biyela; pro-surfer Tanika Hoffman; and National Geographic photojournalist Gulshan Khan.

All share actionable travel inspiration – whether travellers are looking for expert recommendations on where to eat and drink; locals’ insight into the best nightlife; guidance on how to travel ethically with wildlife; where to catch the greatest waves – or simply hang out in one of these exceptional creators’ favourite locales.

Hub Head of South African Tourism Australasia Mosilo Sofonia said “There is no better way to describe South Africa than “Exceptional”. It’s a quality evident not only in the grand experiences, but also in the hidden gems that truly reveal the character of a destination – and an insider’s knowledge is invaluable to discovering these. This is what we sought to offer with ‘Exceptional South Africa’. And it has been a privilege to collaborate with a truly innovative disruptor such as Exceptional Alien, to tell our stories, and feature as its first long-haul destination campaign.” concluded Sofonia.

Michael Canning, Exceptional ALIEN Co-Founder, said “South Africa is one of the most awe-inspiring and diverse travel experiences on earth, and we can’t thank the featured creators and communities of South Africa enough. They’ve shared their inspiring creative lens on this country for all travellers who love creativity”.

Featuring:

Ndaba Mandela – author, advocate and grandson of Nelson Mandela

Mick Fanning – legendary surfer and entrepreneur

Uncle Waffles – DJ and amapiano sensation

Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira – iconic Springbok player and Rugby World Cup winner

Loyiso Gola – South Africa’s stand-up comedy star

Kevin Richardson – wildlife conservationist “The Lion Whisperer”

Zola Nene – award-winning cookbook author and judge of MasterChef South

Africa

Gulshan Khan – acclaimed photographer and National Geographic explorer

Tanika Hoffman – professional surfer and Billabong ambassador

Ntsiki Biyela – pioneering winemaker

“Exceptional South Africa” will feature on the Exceptional Alien website, on the recently launched Exceptional Alien app in iOS or Android, and will be shared on creators’ social platforms reaching over eleven million followers combined.

Based on the growing reach of the platform and creator follower numbers, the campaign is expected to reach millions of viewers, and will be extended by digital media advertising.