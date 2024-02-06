Expedia Set To Be Netflix’s First Global Ad Partner

Expedia is set to become Netflix’s first global ad partner with the paid inking a deal to give the travel operator a multi-market campaign throughout this year.

Expedia said this “first-of-its-kind partnership marks a significant step” in its mission to expand globally and highlights the success of Netflix’s advertising offering thus far.

The collaboration kicks off in Japan this month as Expedia re-establishes its position with a significant national campaign. Additional markets in the advertising partnership include the United States, Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Australia and Brazil. Expedia Group and Netflix also announced that Expedia Group are alpha measurement partners in the United Kingdom and Brazil.

Expedia said that its “Made to Travel” brand platform delivers a consistent global position with thoughtfully crafted executions, developed by an in-house creative team for each market.

Netflix will air Expedia’s localised creative in each of the respective countries, with several launching through February. First up is Japan and “Two Step,” a brand new creative specifically produced for the Japanese traveller. “Two Step” tells the story of a group of friends travelling to the USA to indulge their passion for line dancing. The global brand platform is localised to Japanese culture as “Expedia. Step out. Everyday.” The work will be delivered on Netflix via predominantly 60-second anthemic spots, featuring Expedia’s package price tracking tools. The film was directed by Hiro Murai and produced in-house.

“With years of brand and technology transformation behind us, we’re now leveraging new capabilities to go on the offense globally: winning AI based products, reinvented brands, and a loyalty construct in One Key that offers customers one travel ecosystem for all their needs,” said Jon Gieselman, president, Expedia Group. “As global consumer habits rapidly evolve, we are always looking for innovative opportunities to showcase our brands and story-tell locally. Netflix’s product allows us to reach a rapidly growing audience. We aren’t afraid to be first and I look at this partnership as just the beginning.”

We’re excited to be working with Expedia, our first global advertising partner,” said Amy Reinhard, president of advertising at Netflix. “This first-of-its-kind partnership will offer our engaged ad-supported members contextually relevant ads creatives, making the viewing experience even more enjoyable, while also making Netflix a global destination for our advertising partners.”