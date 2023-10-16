Ex The Project Host Carrie Bickmore Reveals Heartfelt Reason She Is Returning To Screens

Carrie Bickmore is returning to screens for the first time since she quit Network 10’s The Project, and it is for a very worthy cause.

The star told The Daily Telegraph on Sunday that she is returning to the small screen for a very special reason.

The Gold Logie winner, who left Network 10’s The Project after 13 years in November last year, will ve joining her best friend – and breakfast radio host FiFi Box, and other celebrities on a special edition of Gogglebox Australia.

The charity edition is to help raise awareness for online youth mental health service ReachOut Australia.

“I already spend time on Fifi’s couch watching TV and chatting, so this really is the perfect gig for us,” Bickmore told the Telegraph.

Fifi Box said she had been training for years for the role.

“How could I pass up the opportunity to hang out on the couch with my mate Carrie and watch some great television,” Box said.

“I am thrilled to be joining the cast of Celebrity Gogglebox Australia.”

Also appearing on the special episode are The Real Housewives of Sydney stars Krissy Marsh and Nicole O’Neil, Foxtel and Great Australian Bake Off judge Darren Purchese, and host Natalie Tran, plus comedians Anne Edmonds and her partner Lloyd Langford.

Also returning are The Irwin family – Terri, Bindi and Robert Irwin, Australian comedians Dave Hughes and his wife Holly Ife and comedy stars Julia Morris and Nazeem Hussain will have got Urzilla Carlson joining them.

ReachOut is Australia is a charity set up to support the mental health of young people during difficult times. It delivers free digital and mental health support to young people and their families.

Celebrity Gogglebox Australia airs on Wednesday October 25, 7.30pm, Foxtel, (encore Thursday, 8.30pm, Ten)