ESPN & Stephen A. Smith Tackle ‘Super Bowl Fever’ Ahead Of Super Bowl LVIII

The tongue-in-cheek ‘Super Bowl Sickie’ campaign is encouraging fans to take the day off (with the blessing of their employer) to enjoy the most watched sporting event on the planet – Super Bowl LVIII LIVE on ESPN.



“The Super Bowl is being played on a Monday Down Under, so sign me up for the Super Bowl Sickie,” said ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith. “If you’ve got Super Bowl Fever, no medicine is going to cure that, except watching the big game. Call in sick…trust me”.



ESPN advise that treatment should last 4-6 hours and be sure to include the Super Bowl LVIII pre-game and half-time shows as part of your treatment plan.



Super Bowl LVIII is live on Monday February 12 from Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas as the world stops to cast its eye towards the entertainment capital for the sporting showpiece.



Super Bowl LVIII will be played live on ESPN Monday February 12 at 10am AEDT



***ESPN are not encouraging you to breach your employment contract by taking a sick day… B&T might be.