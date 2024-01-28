ESPN & Stephen A. Smith Tackle ‘Super Bowl Fever’ Ahead Of Super Bowl LVIII

ESPN & Stephen A. Smith Tackle ‘Super Bowl Fever’ Ahead Of Super Bowl LVIII
‘Super Bowl Fever’ is running wild across Australia and New Zealand and ESPN is encouraging sports fans to prepare themselves for the outbreak ahead of Super Bowl LVIII on Monday February 12.

A highly contagious strain of ‘Super Bowl Fever’ is spreading across Australia and New Zealand, and ESPN is helping fans deal with the condition in a new Super Bowl campaign.The tongue-in-cheek ‘Super Bowl Sickie’ campaign is encouraging fans to take the day off (with the blessing of their employer) to enjoy the most watched sporting event on the planet – Super Bowl LVIII LIVE on ESPN.‘Super Bowl Fever’ is expected to reach its peak on Monday February 12, 2024, and fans are encouraged to take precautions by claiming their ‘ESPN Sickie Certificate’.Fans can download their ESPN Sickie Certificate ahead of Super Bowl LVIII to ensure they can enjoy ESPN’s Super Bowl coverage with their mates.With Super Bowl LVIII played on a Monday in Australia and New Zealand, fans are being encouraged to sign up for the ‘Super Bowl Sickie’ by ESPN star Stephen A. Smith.“The Super Bowl is being played on a Monday Down Under, so sign me up for the Super Bowl Sickie,” said ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith. “If you’ve got Super Bowl Fever, no medicine is going to cure that, except watching the big game. Call in sick…trust me”.ESPN advise that treatment should last 4-6 hours and be sure to include the Super Bowl LVIII pre-game and half-time shows as part of your treatment plan.Super Bowl LVIII is live on Monday February 12 from Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas as the world stops to cast its eye towards the entertainment capital for the sporting showpiece.Super Bowl LVIII will be played live on ESPN Monday February 12 at 10am AEDT***ESPN are not encouraging you to breach your employment contract by taking a sick day… B&T might be.




