Farming Out The Account: Enigma Wins New Holland Full-Service Account
Enigma has won the strategy & creative business for global equipment manufacturer, New Holland across Australia and New Zealand, following a competitive pitch (lead image: Jack Mason, Enigma’s managing director).

This is an expansion of Enigma’s existing remit as media agency for New Holland in Australia and means that the agency will be New Holland’s full-service agency.

Mason said: “We are energised to service New Holland across ANZ, incorporating its Agricultural, Construction and Parts & Service business units as the brand enters its next evolution of growth.

“We have a very strong automotive, construction and agricultural experience across our team and New Holland is passionate about its customers and are ambitious in their plans to focus on Innovation, R&D and Service. Together this makes an enviable combination.”

As agency of record, Enigma’s responsibilities will include media buying across all Australian national and local broadcast media buying (print, outdoor, radio, cinema, digital, search, social, and addressable); plus all strategy, creative and production services and executions in both Australia and New Zealand.

Mason continued: “New Holland is a fantastic business with so much creative potential. Potential that will be easier to achieve by having strategy, creative and media working together within one agency. It makes collaboration easier, encourages exciting new perspectives and ultimately helps us produce best in class work for this iconic brand. We can’t wait to get started.”

Ross Purdy – head of marketing and communications, CNH Industrial Australia & New Zealand said: “Enigma has demonstrated a strong understanding of our audience from construction to agricultural. Through the pitch process, we’ve been really impressed with their strategic perspective and a very exciting creative approach with the customer at the centre. We’re pleased to expand this relationship and onboard Enigma as our creative agency partner.

Their connected approach to creativity and media was magnetic during the pitch process and we look forward to creating big things together.”

Work commences immediately with the first campaigns expected to go to market in April.

