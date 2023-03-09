DPR&Co Wins KingGee Brand Repositioning Work After Four-Agency Pitch

Workwear Group brand, KingGee, has appointed full-service agency DPR&Co to work on its centennial brand repositioning project.

“KingGee has steadily evolved with the changing needs of the work environment,” said Workwear Group’s Australian head of marketing, Jayne Willmott.

“We are a technology leader in industrial workwear, pushing the boundaries of garment development. But we needed to challenge ourselves to also ensure we’re communicating effectively to an increasingly discerning generation of new customers entering the trade workspace, including a growing number of women.”

Four agencies pitched for the review work.

“Our marketing, merchandising, sales and management teams were all involved in the pitch to ensure everyone was on board with our decision about our agency partner. We were impressed by the experience and quality of the DPR&Co team,” said Wilmott.

“The way DPR&Co articulated its integrated research methodology, and ‘New Truth’ creative process gave us the confidence to move forward with them.”

DPR&Co co-founder and executive creative director, Richard Ralphsmith, said there was chemistry between KingGee and DPR&Co from the initial meetings.

“DPR&Co works extensively in the manufacturing, engineering and automotive sectors. We also have an extensive track record of successful vocational education campaigns,” he said.

“We understand the trades target audience and love this kind of work. We’re looking forward to uncovering deeper ways to connect with Australia’s trade-based industries and end-users.”

DPR&Co is currently undertaking qualitative and quantitative research and expects to share the repositioned brand in Q3 this year.