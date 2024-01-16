Doritos Hijacks Melbourne’s Wedding & Bride Expo

Doritos has once again reasserted its boldness by bringing its recent out-of-home (OOH) ad campaign to life in the real world. Disrupting the Melbourne Wedding & Bride Expo over the weekend, Doritos celebrates its irresistibility alongside its bold fans who can’t resist temptation, no matter where a craveable snacking moment occurs.

Doritos’ recent ‘For The Bold’ ad series captures Doritos lovers succumbing to the temptation of their beloved chips in various scenarios, including a bride in her Doritos-dusted wedding dress. Doritos has put their ads to the ultimate test by offering brides-to-be an irresistible snacking experience, with unexpected consequences.

Doritos took centre stage by infusing its notorious orange chips into the heart of all things matrimonial. Attendees were immersed in a world of white wedding elegance, from dresses to décor, table linens to tuxedos, only to find Doritos’ orange fingerprints descending upon the exhibition.

Providing attendees with their legendary orange chips amongst a room full of white, Doritos lovers snacked on the corn chips amidst the pristine setting, unable to resist the crave-ability of the iconic snack,​​ causing orange fingerprints to be spread throughout the venue.

Upping the disruptive antics, Doritos hijacked the catwalk with a model taking to the runway with her bridal gown covered in Doritos orange dust – bringing the bridal OOH ad scenario to life while highlighting the consequences of an irresistible snacking moment.

Increasing their takeover of the prestigious event with a bridal party installation, Doritos’ wedding installation included a photo booth where attendees could take their photo with a Doritos-dusted veil, or a bouquet made from the iconic corn chips.

Chief marketing officer ANZ, Vandita Pandey, PepsiCo commented: “We wanted to bring our bold ad campaign to life in a way that resonates and engages our fans in the real world – whilst putting the irresistibility of Doritos to the test.

What better way to showcase the consequences of irresistible snacking moments than hijacking a prestigious wedding expo with our iconic orange dust? Doritos is all about embracing boldness and living unapologetically, and this event perfectly embodies that spirit.”

The activity unfolded in the wake of Doritos’ revelation that three-quarters of the country (75%) confess to succumbing to the irresistibility of Doritos when they shouldn’t have – with the scenes from this weekend proving the corn chips irresistible status.

