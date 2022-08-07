Domino’s Teases New Burger-Themed Pizza Range Via It’s Friday

Domino’s has released an ad campaign announcing its latest innovation, a burger-themed pizza to rival fast food delivery services via creative agency It’s Friday.

The ad is centralised around the phrase “Finally, burgers made to be delivered”, a reference to Domino’s self-proclaimed title as the experts in food delivery.

Adam Ballesty, chief marketing officer of Domino’s ANZ, said: “We’re excited to be able to let the cat out of the bag, with a nice surprise today. Leveraging our delivery superpowers, we’ve created something special for Aussies and Kiwis – a delivery innovation that is set to change the burger game.”

The new range, dubbed the Burger Joint Pizza Range, is available from today (August 8) and features such flavours as cheeseburger, bacon cheeseburger, bacon hamburger and hamburger.

Domino’s ANZ chief executive David Burness said: “You have never had a burger delivered like this before.

“We have taken almost 40 years of experience as Australia’s food delivery experts and developed a burger specifically for the delivery generation. No more soggy bread rolls and limp lettuce. Domino’s is bringing home the burger – on a pizza.”