Dolly Parton Among Famous Faces At This Year’s ARIA Awards
An all-Australian star lineup of artists including G Flip, Budjerah, DMA’S, Brad Cox, Fanny Lumsden, Jessica Mauboy, Meg Mac and Peach PRC is set to perform at the 2023 ARIA Awards.
Presenters include Troye Sivan, Dolly Parton, Baker Boy, Claudia Karvan, Dylan Alcott, Marcia Hines, Cub Sport, Dermot Kennedy, Jack River, Jessica Mauboy, Joel Corry, Kate Ceberano, Pia Miranda, Thelma Plum, Poppy Reid, Smallzy, Hau Latukefu and Triple J’s Bryce & Concetta.
Celebrating 50 Years of Hip Hop in Australia with a special performance presentation including Bliss n Eso, Barkaa, 1200 Techniques, DJ Krissy, and Sound Unlimited Posse featuring Kye.
Jet to close out the ARIA Awards with an array of their iconic hits.
Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) is excited to unveil the exciting line-up of performers set to take the stage at the highly anticipated 2023 ARIA Awards in partnership with YouTube on Wednesday, 15 November at the Hordern Pavilion.
This year’s sold-out event promises to be a night filled with unforgettable moments, showcasing the best homegrown music Australia has to offer with a dazzling line-up of performers coming together to make the 2023 ARIA Awards the biggest night of the year in Australian music.
Performing their hit songs from the past year before a live audience will be G Flip (six nominations), Budjerah (five nominations), DMA’S (five nominations), Brad Cox (three nominations), Peach PRC (three nominations), Jessica Mauboy (one nomination), Meg Mac (one nomination) and Fanny Lumsden (one nomination).
The 2023 ARIA Awards will also honour 50 Years of Hip Hop in Australia, bringing together some of the country’s most exciting talent and influential artists from across the community including Bliss n Eso, Barkaa, 1200 Techniques, DJ Krissy, Sound Unlimited Posse featuring Kye. It will be produced in partnership with Acclaim Magazine, Australia’s longest running media entity dedicated to local and global hip hop music and culture, with this special feature presented by Google Pixel.
Performing a medley of their iconic songs to close out the event will be 2023’s ARIA’s Hall Of Fame inductees, Jet. Marking the first time an artist has been inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame since Archie Roach in 2020, the legendary Australian rock band is set to join the ranks on the 20th anniversary of their seminal album, Get Born.
Throughout the evening, viewers will see their favourite artists and personalities present awards across the 29 categories, including Troye Sivan, Dolly Parton, Baker Boy, Claudia Karvan, Dylan Alcott, Marica Hines, Cub Sport, Dermot Kennedy, Jack River, Jessica Mauboy, Joel Corry, Kate Ceberano, Pia Miranda, Thelma Plum, Poppy Reid, Smallzy, Hau Latukefu and Triple J’s Bryce & Concetta.
Hosted by Brooke Boney and Tommy Little, watch the ARIA Awards live from 5.00pm AEDT, only on Stan. The live stream will be followed by a special presentation on Channel 9 from 7.30pm, with performances and moments also available on the @ARIA.official YouTube channel.
Live from 1.30pm AEDT: Red Carpet on @ARIA.official YouTube channel
Live from 5.00pm AEDT: The 2023 ARIA Awards in full, only on Stan. The full show will also be available on demand on Stan following the official live stream.
7.30pm: A 2023 ARIA Awards special presentation on Channel 9 and streamed outside of Australia on YouTube
ARIA CEO, Annabelle Herd, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome such an awesome group of artists and presenters to the ARIA Awards stage in 2023, to celebrate the best of Australian music over the past 12 months and put the spotlight firmly on the stars of our local industry. We’re particularly excited to celebrate 50 years of Hip Hop in what is shaping up to be a spectacular performance paying tribute to our local artists and pivotal moments in this massive global genre. With less than two weeks to go, we couldn’t be more excited!”
NSW Minister for the Arts, Minister for music and the night-time economy and minister for jobs and tourism, John Graham, said: “As the state’s first Minister for Music, I am thrilled with the impressive line-up of performers that will grace the ARIA stage. Every year these awards are an opportunity to celebrate and showcase the incredible homegrown talent found in this country, and I want to thank ARIA for the leadership and support they continue to show to the local music industry.”
Manager, music content partnerships, YouTube Australia & New Zealand, Marion Goodman-Briand, said: “It’s an incredible lineup of Australian artists taking to the ARIA stage this year, and we are thrilled to be able to help share these live performances with the world. I’m excited to celebrate 50 years of Hip Hop, and to watch the Hall of Fame inductees, Jet, close out the night. But if you feel like reminiscing before the night, there are years of past performances on ARIA’s YouTube channel now.”
The 2023 ARIA Awards Public Voting categories are still open here
The 2023 ARIA Awards public voting is open for Song Of The Year presented by YouTube, Best Video presented by YouTube, Best Australian Live Act, Most Popular International Artist and Telstra ARIA Music Teacher. Voting closes at 11.59pm AEST, Wednesday, 8 November.
Executive produced by Craig Campbell and Roving Enterprises, the 2023 ARIA Awards will once again take place at Sydney’s iconic Hordern Pavilion, which has hosted many of the world’s – and Australia’s – leading performers. As the vibrant, creative hub of Australia, the Harbour City is the ideal location to celebrate Australian talent, against the backdrop of Sydney’s booming music scene and 24-hour economy.
The 2023 ARIA Awards are proudly supported by the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.
