Digital Media & Adtech Specialists Bench Announces New Hires & Promotions

Digital Media & Adtech Specialists Bench Announces New Hires & Promotions
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Sydney-based digital media and adtech specialist, Bench, has announced a series of new hires and promotions off the back of a series of business wins which include Britax, Jaycar, Medtronic and Cook Island Tourism.

“The accelerated digital shift, propelled by the COVID-19 pandemic, has seen a burgeoning demand for more sophisticated digital media solutions. Brands and agencies realise that a strategy tethered solely to Meta and Google is becoming too limited when there are so many other publishing and channels options now available on which can connect more powerfully to their targeted audiences,” says Ori Gold, chief executive officer. 

In response to the business’s expansion, Bench has announced Anthony Fargeot’s promotion to VP of growth. “Ant has been with Bench for seven years and has done a wonderful job across various roles in that time. His promotion is a reflection of his value and contribution to the business,” said Gold.

The team also welcomes Grant Bingham, who previously served as vice president, international media business development at Unruly, and head of programmatic at Are Media. Ben Farnsworth, an industry veteran with a successful tenure as regional director at Encore Digital Media and sales director at MIQ Singapore, also joins the Bench team upon his return from Singapore. Additionally, Sergio Valdes, former head of growth at iCumulus, is set to strengthen the partnerships team in his new role as strategic partnerships manager.

“As part of our strategic focus to bring together the key disciplines of media, data and tech, Liam Garratt, who is a Bench mainstay, having served across various management roles over the last five years becomes our new general manager. He will oversee the client services, performance, and technology teams,” continued Gold. 

“Bench welcomes back Erin Fraser, returning from parental leave, who resumes her role as Senior Account Manager. Erin brings a depth of industry experience and a passionate commitment to service excellence. We’re delighted to have her back on the team. We’ve missed her!” said Gold. 

“As an agency, we are committed to bringing our clients the very best digital media solutions and that necessitates a breadth of talent across a range of core disciplines. We aim to provide clients with a more holistic approach, providing more powerful connections to target audiences which ultimately deliver better outcomes. We can only achieve this by attracting and retaining the smartest talent and these latest hires and moves underscore that commitment,” said Gold.

“Our focus on people is also seen in our commitment to industry excellence. We are an active and long-standing contributor to IAB Australia and the Independent Media Agencies of Australia (IMAA). These affiliations underscore Bench’s pledge to uphold the highest industry standards and our ongoing dedication to the broader and more inclusive digital media sector” said Gold.

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

Bench

Latest News

TrafficGuard Appoints UM’s Joshua Lowcock As Non-Executive Chairman
  • Technology

TrafficGuard Appoints UM’s Joshua Lowcock As Non-Executive Chairman

Perth-based ad fraud firm TrafficGuard has appointed Joshua Lowcock (pictured) as its non-executive chairman. He currently serves as the global chief media officer of UM, overseeing all omnichannel media and marketing spend for clients, as well as partner ad product, advertising technology and marketing technology innovation. Lowcock has held similar marketing, media, and technology roles […]

The CWK Partners With Take 3 For The Sea For Brand Refresh
  • Advertising

The CWK Partners With Take 3 For The Sea For Brand Refresh

“Full sensory” experience agency, The Company We Keep (The CWK), has formed a new partnership with Take 3 for the Sea to help the charity on its brand transformation journey.   The collaboration will kick off with a brand refresh for Take 3 for the Sea, an Australia-based not-for-profit organisation which educates and promotes collective […]

IAS Expands Media Quality Verification To YouTube Shorts
  • Technology

IAS Expands Media Quality Verification To YouTube Shorts

Integral Ad Science (IAS) has rolled out new ad measurement tools for YouTube Shorts. Through the Total Media Quality for YouTube product suite, IAS is now providing viewability and invalid traffic measurement for the format. “YouTube Shorts is enormously popular with advertisers, and we are pleased to broaden our work to provide this greater level […]

DoubleVerify Adds YouTube Shorts Media Quality Authentication
  • Technology

DoubleVerify Adds YouTube Shorts Media Quality Authentication

DoubleVerify has expanded its media quality verification to YouTube Shorts, Masthead and In-feed Video formats. The tech is part of DoubleVerify’s quality solutions with Google’s Ads Data Hub for Measurement Partners and helps advertisers on YouTube Shorts ensure their video ads are viewable, by a human being and are safe from fraud or invalid traffic. […]