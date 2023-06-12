Dentsu’s Kirsty Muddle Joins AANA Board

Kirsty Muddle, CEO of Dentsu Creative Australia & New Zealand and B&T‘s third-best executive creative leader, has joined the Australian Association of National Advertisers (AANA) board.

“We are delighted to welcome Kirsty Muddle as a valuable addition to the AANA Board,” said Martin Brown, chair of AANA’s Board.

“Kirsty’s exceptional leadership, industry knowledge, and commitment to pushing creative boundaries, align perfectly with our long-term vision. We look forward to her valuable insights and contributions as we continue to work with our members to build a better industry.”

The AANA said that Muddle had “extensive experience” in and a “deep understanding” of the industry and will play a “pivotal role” in “galvanising the role of creativity and brand in the marketing and advertising industry.”

Muddle was appointed CEO of the Dentsu creative group in November 2021 having formerly served as a founding partner of cummins&partners.

“AANA exists to make the industry better. I’m looking forward to contributing and supporting the voice and self-regulation of our great industry,” said Muddle.

Her appointment is effective immediately.