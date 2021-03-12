Dare Iced Coffee Launches ‘Brain Fail Tales’ Campaign, Via Hardhat

Dare Iced Coffee Launches ‘Brain Fail Tales’ Campaign, Via Hardhat
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



When your tale’s lost the plot, a Dare fix’ll fix it! ‘Brain Fail Tales’ is the new campaign for Dare Iced Coffee from Independent creative agency, Hardhat.

The series of films launched last week on social channels and will roll out over the coming month.

Anne Scott, Brand Manager – Dare at Bega Dairy and Drinks said, “Dare has a brand purpose centred on mental clarity and Dare is on a mission to fix those daily brain fails, no matter how big or small. We’re excited to share a campaign that shows exactly why Dare is the leading Iced Coffee brand in Australia.” [1]

Glenn Dalton, Executive Creative at Hardhat added, “Dare has a one simple brand story to tell – A Dare Fix’ll fix it – but many ways to tell it. We’ve all told stories that start strong but then end, well sometimes without an ending.”

“And if anyone can help put some sense back into our sentences, it’s a little man, reading a big book, sitting in a leather chair on the famous pile of Dare Iced coffee beans.”

Made with a unique blend of Arabica and Robusta coffee, Dare has grown to become the number one player in Australia’s Iced Coffee category.[1]

Hardhat was founded in 2005 by Dan Monheit and Justin Kabbani. The agency, now a team of 40, builds brands through a combination of creativity and behavioural insights.

CREDITS

Bega Dairy and Drinks

Anne Scott – Brand Manager, Dare

Simone Formisano –  Senior Brand Manager, Dare

Anne Dowsley – Head Of Marketing, Milk Beverages

Hardhat

Glenn Dalton – Executive Creative Director

Andy Segal – Creative Director

Chris Hince – Creative Director

Char Wren – Head of Production

Jacob Dealy-Hewitt – Account Director

Production

Jason Byrne – Executive Producer, Positive Ape

Michael J Lutman – Director

Front of House – Sound

  1. IRI AU Convenience Scan, Iced Coffee, Dollars (000s), MAT 10/01/21 and IRI AU Grocery Scan, Iced Coffee, Dollars (000s), MAT 24/01/21.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Latest News

Nova Entertainment Launches ‘Small Change’ Financial Advice Podcast
  • Media

Nova Entertainment Launches ‘Small Change’ Financial Advice Podcast

NOVA Entertainment is launching an original podcast, which looks at the small things you can do that make a big difference to your finances, from Monday 15 March. Small Change is a twice-weekly show, with easy-to-action tips for the everyday grind on Monday, and advice to keep you in check for the weekend on Friday. […]

The Moon Stars In New Work For OnePlus From Unlisted And Finch For Mother Shanghai
  • Media

The Moon Stars In New Work For OnePlus From Unlisted And Finch For Mother Shanghai

Mother Shanghai launches its first campaign for OnePlus since being appointed by the smartphone giant. The film introduces a partnership between OnePlus and Hasselblad, marking the start of a new joint legacy ahead of the launch of their newest flagship phone. Shot by filmmaker Michael Gracey, with production companies Unlisted and FINCH. Hasselblad has a […]

Petbarn Announced As Inside Retail Omni Channel Retailer Of The Year
  • Advertising

Petbarn Announced As Inside Retail Omni Channel Retailer Of The Year

Australia’s leading integrated pet care retailer, Petbarn has been announced as Inside Retail’s Omni Channel Retailer of the Year for 2021. In what was a challenging year with the unforeseen impact of COVID-19, Petbarn’s parent company Greencross, moved fast to deliver a truly omni customer experience across its extensive pet health and wellness network including Greencross Vets and pet care retail offer in Petbarn.

SBS, NITV Appoint Bernadine Lim, Marissa McDowell As Commissioning Editors
  • Media

SBS, NITV Appoint Bernadine Lim, Marissa McDowell As Commissioning Editors

SBS and National Indigenous Television (NITV) have announced the appointment of two commissioning editors. Bernadine Lim joins SBS as commissioning editor of documentaries, with Marissa McDowell joining NITV as commissioning editor. As a member of SBS’s Unscripted team, Lim will work across SBS’s slate of commissioned documentaries, championing diverse stories and exploring issues impacting contemporary […]

Cross-device programmatic advertising flat vector concept. Online marketing target on multi device and gadgets - laptop, Tablet PC, mobile phone and smart watch
  • Media

IAS Partners With Xandr To Improve Contextual Capabilities

Integral Ad Science (IAS) has announced that Xandr’s buying platform, Xandr Invest, now offers IAS’s contextual targeting and contextual avoidance capabilities across all programmatic buying. Available globally, advertisers using the Invest DSP can access IAS’s curated list of 300+ contextual segments to target suitable content and optimize their programmatic campaigns on a pre-bid basis. “Programmatic […]

The NSW Government’s Environmental Protection Authority Releases New Song ‘Creature Warfare’, Via Paper Moose
  • Advertising

The NSW Government’s Environmental Protection Authority Releases New Song ‘Creature Warfare’, Via Paper Moose

The NSW Environmental Protection Agency had launched Rage Against the Polystyrene, a new band aimed at changing littering behaviors. This move away from more traditional government communications was masterminded by Paper Moose, who created the band Rage Against the Polystyrene. They released their first single, ‘Creature Warfare’, on 5th March. ‘Creature Warfare’ song is part […]

10 Programmatic Trends For 2021, According To Xaxis
  • Technology

10 Programmatic Trends For 2021, According To Xaxis

To mark ten years of programmatic innovation, GroupM’s Xaxis has outlined ten digital trends advertisers need to plan for this year. In 2011, when Xaxis happened to launch, programmatic advertising accounted for just 10 per cent of digital display ad budgets. According to the company, only 500 million people were online. Ten years later, more […]

BrewDog Releases Blueprint For ANZ Expansion, Including Craft Beer Hotel
  • Marketing

BrewDog Releases Blueprint For ANZ Expansion, Including Craft Beer Hotel

Australia will soon be home to its first craft beer hotel, launched by BrewDog Australia. The initiative is part of the company’s two-year blueprint for antipodean expansion, which also includes launching several new sites across Australia and New Zealand by 2023. Since its launch in 2019, BrewDog Brisbane has become one of BrewDog’s most successful […]