Dare Iced Coffee Launches ‘Brain Fail Tales’ Campaign, Via Hardhat

When your tale’s lost the plot, a Dare fix’ll fix it! ‘Brain Fail Tales’ is the new campaign for Dare Iced Coffee from Independent creative agency, Hardhat.

The series of films launched last week on social channels and will roll out over the coming month.

Anne Scott, Brand Manager – Dare at Bega Dairy and Drinks said, “Dare has a brand purpose centred on mental clarity and Dare is on a mission to fix those daily brain fails, no matter how big or small. We’re excited to share a campaign that shows exactly why Dare is the leading Iced Coffee brand in Australia.” [1]

Glenn Dalton, Executive Creative at Hardhat added, “Dare has a one simple brand story to tell – A Dare Fix’ll fix it – but many ways to tell it. We’ve all told stories that start strong but then end, well sometimes without an ending.”

“And if anyone can help put some sense back into our sentences, it’s a little man, reading a big book, sitting in a leather chair on the famous pile of Dare Iced coffee beans.”

Made with a unique blend of Arabica and Robusta coffee, Dare has grown to become the number one player in Australia’s Iced Coffee category.[1]

Hardhat was founded in 2005 by Dan Monheit and Justin Kabbani. The agency, now a team of 40, builds brands through a combination of creativity and behavioural insights.

CREDITS

Bega Dairy and Drinks

Anne Scott – Brand Manager, Dare

Simone Formisano – Senior Brand Manager, Dare

Anne Dowsley – Head Of Marketing, Milk Beverages

Hardhat

Glenn Dalton – Executive Creative Director

Andy Segal – Creative Director

Chris Hince – Creative Director

Char Wren – Head of Production

Jacob Dealy-Hewitt – Account Director

Production

Jason Byrne – Executive Producer, Positive Ape

Michael J Lutman – Director

Front of House – Sound

