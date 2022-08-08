CX Lavender Nabs Orchard’s Adam Washington As CEO

Independent communication and customer experience agency CX Lavender has appointed Adam Washington (lead image) as its chief executive officer.

His appointment follows an extensive search, and is made as the agency prepares to celebrate its 25th birthday in November 2022.

Washington joins with over 15 years’ experience leading Australian digital and communications teams, most recently at Enero’s Orchard where he ran its highly awarded consumer business. He has also held roles at Deepend, Publicis and WPP, across clients including IKEA, BT, Electrolux, Procter & Gamble, Porsche, Foxtel, Kelloggs and Virgin Mobile.

In his new role, Washington will lead CX Lavender through its next stage of growth. The agency also operates an emerging software company, CXTX.

CX Lavender founder Will Lavender said: “Adam has deep experience in the digital landscape of Australia and he is also incredibly skilled strategically. These two strengths, complemented by his passion for customer excellence and his robust management experience, make him the ideal leader to elevate CX Lavender and CXTX to greater heights. With Adam at the helm, I’m confident both businesses will continue to thrive, grow and innovate, delivering on our ambition to deliver exceptional digital experiences for our customers.”

Washington added: “The more time I spent with the CX Lavender team, the clearer it became that the agency has far more strategic and technical capability than the market might understand. The opportunity to join such a strong team and help shape the next generation of its offering is uniquely exciting.

“Our wholly owned, standalone software development business CXTX was also a key factor in my decision, both in terms of its current no_code marketing automation product, its future product pipeline, and as a reflection of the fact that the team fundamentally ‘get’ networked software as a service at the heart of modern CX.

“For CX Lavender’s clients, that’s hugely exciting, and I can’t wait for what’s to come.”

Washington’s appointment follows the agency’s key hire of VML’s Craig Page as chief strategy officer in June.

CX Lavender’s clients include Westpac, St.George, nbn, RAMS, BT, RAA, Amex, Audi, EB Games, GameStop, headspace Australia and Stockland.