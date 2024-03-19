Creative Content Studio OK COOL Answers APAC’s Call, Opening In Melbourne

Creative Content Studio OK COOL Answers APAC’s Call, Opening In Melbourne
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Full-service creative content studio OK COOL, has officially launched into the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region following their success in the EU and US, answering the call of APAC’s biggest brands for content that can cut through the noise.

Ellen Fox, former head of operations at OK COOL London returns home to Australia to take on the role of managing director APAC after six years working alongside founders Chief Brand Officer Jolyon Varley, and chief creative officer Liz Stone, 2021 Forbes Europe Media and Marketing 30 under 30.

Founded in the UK in 2015, OK COOL has enjoyed an impressive trajectory, growing from a boutique content house to a global creative content studio network, comprising ~50 strategists, creatives and tastemakers, who don’t just speculate on culture, but make it and shape it. With studios in London, New York and now Melbourne, OK COOL has secured rapid recognition being the global go-tos for TikTok and META, as well as indispensable creative content partners to the world’s biggest brands including Spotify,
Nike, Tag Heuer, Gucci Beauty, Heineken and more.

The global authority on culture-shaping creative content, OK COOL’s annual Chaos in the For You Page and

The New Luxe are essential reads for the world’s best marketers seeking to humanise their brands, to connect to subcultures to unlock new audiences, and to create cool paid and organic content that converts.

Translating humanity into scale, and product into personal is what OK COOL does with a service offering that spans social media consultancy, full service creative concept and content production, creator and talent management, digital experience, and implementation.

OK COOL’s strategic move is supported by a number of tier-1 APAC brands growing creative content needs in the region. This is reinforced by a highly skilled leadership team, including ex Havas and Big Red Communications Group Business Director Anya Gully whose strategic foresight initiated the content studio’s move into the region. A creative director with a strong cross-category track record and deep understanding of
regional dynamics will also join the studio in the coming months. The studio’s initial focus will be on expanding its presence in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, India, Singapore, and South Korea, reflecting

OK COOL’s continuous growth as a leading creative content studio spanning the EU, US, and now APAC.
With many eagerly awaiting their arrival, OK COOL has already launched successful campaigns in the region for Cathay Pacific and Rosewood Hotels in Hong Kong, Don Papa Rum in the Philippines, and most recently an above the line campaign to generate buzz for one of Hayu’s biggest shows here in Australia. OK COOL continues to be in conversation with a selection of exciting APAC enterprises with multiple new relationships to be announced imminently.

Jolyon Varley, CBO of OK COOL explained, “At OK COOL we recognise that modern brand building takes place in social. It’s a place where brands become ‘human’, and humans become ‘brands’. We manage  this brand building through platforms that promote chaotic evolution. These platforms are culture ‘petri-dishes’, environments in which a brand participating in a new trend or speaking to a new niche audience can unlock exponential growth and opportunities. We look forward to continuing to unlock these opportunities for our new APAC clients”.

“I’m extremely excited to bring our services to the APAC region. Early conversations with brands and social platforms have made it clear there’s demand for a specialised social media offering that brings the level of cultural insight, creativity and production expected of an above the line campaign to content. What also has me buzzing is the level of talent in local creatives, producers, directors and content makers – the rest of the world has been sleeping on APAC,” said Ellen Fox, managing director of OK COOL APAC.




Please login with linkedin to comment

OK COOL

Latest News

Revium Snags Peter Bauld From Deloitte Digital
  • Advertising

Revium Snags Peter Bauld From Deloitte Digital

Revium, a leading full-service digital and AI consultancy, has announced the appointment of Peter Bauld (lead image) as Executive General Manager. Revium is a full-service digital and AI consultancy with over 20 years of experience creating engaging digital experiences for leading organisations and their customers. Bauld joins Revium after an illustrious career spanning over two […]

Veridooh Snatches Prashand Menon From ScentreGroup
  • Advertising

Veridooh Snatches Prashand Menon From ScentreGroup

Out-of-home OOH) and digital media leader Prashand Menon (lead image) has joined OOH ad tech company Veridooh as group business director within NSW and QLD. Menon joins Veridooh from his most recent role as ScentreGroup’s group business director and brings with him more than 10 years of experience in Australian media. Previously, he held positions […]

Kat & Co Transforms Into THE WORLD OF Experiential Agency
  • Advertising

Kat & Co Transforms Into THE WORLD OF Experiential Agency

After more than twelve years of producing experiences for some of the world’s most innovative brands, including Hermes, Van Cleef & Arpels, Louis Vuitton, and Tiffany & Co, Kat & Co has quietly metamorphosed into THE WORLD OF. THE WORLD OF is an experiential agency at the juncture of culture, technology and the human condition. […]

SMG Studio Launches Risk: Global Domination X Dune Part Two
  • Campaigns

SMG Studio Launches Risk: Global Domination X Dune Part Two

Through a licensing agreement with Legendary Entertainment, SMG Studio inked the rights to adapt Dune: Part Two into a game based on Risk: Global Domination, Hasbro’s interactive board game. Inspired by Denis Villeneuve’s cinematic masterpiece, Dune: Part Two, this new digital adaptation, RISK: Global Domination X Dune: Part Two, is poised to captivate players from […]

QMS: Taylor Swift, Lunar New Year & Mardi Gras Were Boon For OOH Market
  • Marketing

QMS: Taylor Swift, Lunar New Year & Mardi Gras Were Boon For OOH Market

Taylor Swift, Lunar New Year and the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Festival have had a dramatic impact on the number of people moving in and around Sydney over the past month, drawing big crowds into the heart of the city and its surrounding suburbs. New data from digital outdoor company QMS reveals a […]

MKTG Launches PR & Talent Division Realigning Business Structure
  • Marketing

MKTG Launches PR & Talent Division Realigning Business Structure

Dentsu‘s MKTG Sports and Entertainment has unveiled a significant evolution, including the launch of a specialised PR and Talent Marketing division, investment in expanding its Creative Services group, and a centralised approach to brand and rights holder servicing with increased production capabilities and a strengthened in-stadium sports presentation team. Lead Image: MKTG CD Ross Allen; […]