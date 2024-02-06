Country Road Celebrates 50th Anniversary With New Campaign

This year, iconic Australian lifestyle brand Country Road proudly marks its 50th anniversary. The significant milestone prompts a look back at the brand’s rich heritage, weaving together stories from five decades while offering a glimpse down the exciting road that lies ahead.

Speaking to the milestone, Country Road managing director, Elle Roseby said, “As we celebrate 50 years of Country Road, it’s a special occasion for reflection and gratitude. The past five decades have been a testament to the enduring spirit of our brand, and as we look forward, we are excited to not only continue weaving the essence of Australia into every thread but to also strengthen our bonds within the communities that have been an integral part of our story.”

To launch the 50th year, the latest campaign, shot in Broken Hill on Wilyakali and Barkindji Country, reunites the brand with familiar faces. Among them is Graham Shearer, the renowned Australian photographer behind iconic Country Road images in the 80s. Joining him is a cast of distinguished models who have appeared in campaigns from the brand’s past, including Gemma Ward (and daughter, Kirra), Billie-Jean Hamlet, Alex Libby and Ollie Edwards, alongside Tarlisa Gaykamangu for the first time. Photographer Simon Lekias was engaged to capture the images with Graham, with Simon having captured the brand’s 30th anniversary campaign in Broome.

From Coober Pedy to Falls Creek, Sydney to Broome—Country Road campaigns over the years have been designed to reflect a sense of home and the beauty of Australia. Natural tones of eucalypt green, red earth and soft sand have become synonymous with Country Road, and remain deeply woven into its DNA today.

Reflecting on the early days of the brand, Graham Shearer remarked, “We produced a lot of really good images at the time, groundbreaking because they were Australian, quintessentially Australian.”

The archives

Country Road’s journey began with a simple yet powerful idea—to create quality clothing designed for an Australian way of life. Founder Stephen Bennett’s vision laid the foundation for the brand’s success. The quintessential cotton shirt, the brand’s initial triumph, has endured as a symbol of Country Road’s guiding principles.

As part of the celebrations in 2024, Country Road is delving into its archives to showcase iconic designs from the past five decades. Original pieces from the personal collections of founders Stephen Bennett and Jane Parker can be found on display at the brand’s Chadstone and South Yarra stores throughout February.

The logo

In commemoration of its 50th year milestone, Country Road unveils a suite of new logos designed by master typographer Andrew Woodhead. The logos pay homage to the brand’s design legacy while embracing the future, by seamlessly blending serif and sans-serif typefaces.

Andrew Woodhead commented, “The new logos strike a balance between Country Road’s history and its future. The designs aim to be versatile, living in any moment in time, and serve as a bridge connecting the brand’s rich legacy with its evolving journey ahead.”

Country Road has created a limited-edition collection of products that are made to be loved and passed from one generation to another. Customers are encouraged to become a member to gain first access to these exclusive releases throughout 2024, with the first arriving in March.




