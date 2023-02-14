Coopers Announces Waratahs Sponsorship

Coopers Brewery has signed a two-year sponsorship deal with the NSW Waratahs.

The deal, announced as part of the NSW Waratahs’ official 2023 Season Launch today, will see Coopers become a major partner of the Waratahs as well as NSW Suburban Rugby.

Coopers is now the Official Beer of the NSW Waratahs and NSW Suburban Rugby.

Coopers Original Pale Ale and Mild Ale will be available at all Waratah home matches at Allianz Stadium with signage and other activations planned for game days.

For Coopers Brewery, this represents its first partnership with NSW Rugby Union – the oldest provincial rugby body in the southern hemisphere with 149 years of unique heritage.

Coopers national marketing manager Kate Dowd said the brewery was excited to be supporting an organisation with such a strong heritage and future.

“Like Coopers, the Waratahs have a unique history, strong community connections, and very passionate fans,” Dowd said.

“New South Wales is a key market for Coopers and has been one of our strongest growth regions over the years.

“We have been looking to become involved in rugby union for some time and we wanted to do so with a partner that shares similar values to our own. Coopers is thrilled to be teaming up with the Waratahs and NSW Suburban Rugby and look forward to raising our glasses to their success both on and off the field.”

NSW Waratahs CEO Paul Doorn said the Waratahs were proud to have Coopers on board for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

“We are delighted to be aligned with a major beer company synonymous with Australian- made quality, a deep history, a shared goal of supporting our homecoming to Allianz Stadium, and our focus on a premium game day experience,” Mr Doorn said.

“In addition to our amazing facility, we are investing heavily in match day entertainment – from a dedicated party zone for younger fans, match day DJs, and improved in-stadia sports presentation.

“Coopers will also be the Official Beer of the NSW Suburban Rugby Competition, linking strongly with our adult male and female participation base.