Connecting Plots Wins An Eggselent Account

Connecting Plots has won the creative account for Australian Eggs following a competitive pitch.

The pitch process tasked the indie agency with elevating the versatility of eggs in order to encourage Australian families to increase their weekly egg consumption. Consumer research conducted by the agency identified the need to tell an engaging and enduring story that demonstrated how to elevate every meal with an egg.

Connecting Plots was awarded the business in late May, with a new brand platform and integrated campaign in development for release in August this year.

“We were really impressed with Connecting Plots’ creative approach and their ability to bring an insightful idea to life cohesively across every touchpoint,” says Australian Eggs managing director, Rowan McMonnies.

“Who doesn’t love eggs? It’s a real privilege to work on a product that truly touches the homes of so many families across the country,” says Connecting Plots CEO & founding partner, Tom Phillips.

“The marketing and R&D work that the team at Australian Eggs do directly supports our Aussie eggs farmers, so it’s an important challenge to ensure our new brand platform drives a direct business impact for that farming community.”