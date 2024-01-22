Comms Declare & Alchemy One Target Albo’s Electorate With Calls To Ban Fossil Fuel Ads

With cyclones, floods, fires and extreme heat waves across the country, green PR agency Comms Declare and creative agency Alchemy One has placed billboards in capital cities, calling for a ban on fossil fuel advertising.

The billboard’s sarcastic message “Everything is fine (according to big coal and gas)” highlights the hypocrisy of advertising messages by the companies fuelling extreme weather.

Burning fossil fuels is the main reason Australia’s bushfires and heat waves are more severe and why 2023 was the hottest on record.

The billboards were designed by Comms Declare creative director, Matt Bray, and are being accompanied by a digital campaign.

The latest billboard has been placed in Sydney’s inner-west electorate of Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese. Sydney’s west is particularly vulnerable to extreme heat.

In 2020, Penrith was the hottest place on earth The billboard in St. Peters serves as a potent reminder to the national leader that banning fossil fuel marketing is a small but logical first step towards achieving a renewable economy.

Comms Declare dounder, Belinda Noble said: “We can’t reach our climate goals while allowing big coal and gas companies to use advertising, sponsorships and PR to undermine the urgently needed transition to clean energy. We’re asking people to write to the Federal Government or their local council to rid our streets, sports, schools and arts of fossil fuel greenwashing and misinformation.”