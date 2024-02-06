Comms Agency AMPR Wins Kathmandu

Leading lifestyle communications agency AMPR is set for all seasons, welcoming Australia and New Zealand’s number one outdoor brand, Kathmandu, to its ever-growing portfolio.

After the successful launch of Kathmandu’s newest insulation icon, the Heli R, where AMPR drove press communications and strategic influencer collaborations for the range over Winter 2023, Kathmandu has appointed AMPR as its communications agency for an additional 12 months.\

Richard Dalke, Kathmandu’s acting GM of marketing, said: “Winter is a critical season for Kathmandu. AMPR played an important role in further building our position as number one outdoor brand in a competitive Australian and New Zealand market, and we are excited to continue the momentum throughout FY24. It is important for us to partner with an agency that understands our purpose of improving the wellbeing of the world through the outdoors and supports us in delivering PR and communications activity that amplifies that”.

Sarah Gale, AMPR managing director said: “We are honoured to partner with such an iconic brand and play a role in its growth, encouraging more people to ‘get out there’.”

The agency has experienced exceptional growth throughout 2023, laying a strong foundation for continued momentum in 2024, celebrating new client partners in Football Australia, TISSOT, Garen Jewellery, Camp Australia, kikki.K and notable beauty brands such as Bioderma, About Time We Met, Hado Labo, Wildhood, Synergie Skin to name a few. These new and continued partnerships solidify the agencies strong reputation as a long term and valued partner for leading brands.