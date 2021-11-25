Commonwealth Bank And M&C Saatchi Team Up For Empowering ‘Game Changers’ Campaign

Commonwealth Bank have combined their long-running support for women’s cricket, with their recent sponsorship of women’s football and The Matildas for an empowering new summer campaign.

‘The Game Changers’ aims to champion both elite and grassroots female cricketers and footballers, who through their skill and passion are moving the game forward and changing it for the better, ensuring women are better represented in sport and their achievements properly recognised.

The campaign features high-profile athletes Ellyse Perry and Sam Kerr, as well as women and girls who live and breathe the sport at a grassroots level – Anyier, Dharmini, Evie and Zoe.

“Our long-standing support for women’s cricket coupled with our new sponsorship of women’s football has helped us understand the importance of creating equal access for players of all ages, genders and abilities to participate in sport,” said CommBank’s general manager of brand and sponsorships, Diane Everett.

“We are proud to support Australia’s future game changers through women’s sport from grassroots to elite levels.

“Our commitment to two of the country’s favourite sports will further inspire women and girls to be active and play a game they are passionate about.”

The 30-second hero TV commercial features music by artist, Sampa The Great, and showcases women’s talent and game changing sporting ability.

The campaign will also feature 15-second and 6-second ads tailored for football and cricket audiences, as well as extensive large and small format OOH buys, digital assets and upcoming social assets that will showcase the in-depth stories of grassroots talent.

“When I was growing up, it was rare to see anyone like me catch or kick a ball,” said executive director at M&C Saatchi Group AUNZ, Mandie van der Merwe.

“CommBank’s renewed support of women in sport is not only important because it makes transformation possible now, it’s vital because it allows future generations to watch these game changers on-screen and imagine the possibilities for themselves.”

Commbank’s new Football partnership builds on their continued 20-year support of Women’s Cricket and makes them Australia’s largest supporter of women’s sport.

 

 

Credits

M&C Saatchi

Chief Creative Officer – Cam Blackley

Executive Creative Director – Mandie Van Der Merwe

Creative Director – Rosita Rawnsley-Mason

Senior Copywriter – Georgina Waters

Senior Art Director – Felix Ettelson

Senior TV Producer – Sarah Cowen

Lead Project Director – Rachel Strobridge

Lead Print Producer – Greg Hyslop

Group Strategy Lead – Catherine Mellon

Senior Strategist – Oliver Wilson

Group Head – Charlie Elliott

Senior Account Director – Alexandra Sherbon

 

Production Company – Scoundrel

Director – Lucy Knox

Executive Producer – Adrian Shapiro

Executive Producer – Kate Gooden

Producer – Holly Winter

DOP – Max Walter

Edit – Stewart Arnott

Grade – Ben Eagleton

Online – Simon Deighton

Animation – Gina Wagstaffe & Max Clifford @ Heckler

 

Sound Studio – Song Zu

Sound Design – Abby Sie

Sound Producer – Meg Drummond

Commonwealth Bank M&C Saatchi

