Commercial Radio Celebrates 100 Years, As Report Reveals It Contributes $1B To The Economy

Commercial Radio Celebrates 100 Years, As Report Reveals It Contributes $1B To The Economy
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Commercial radio in Australia turns 100 this year and kicked off celebrations today with the launch of a new report that shows the industry contributes $1 billion to the nation’s annual GDP, including a $320 million boost to regional Australia.

Commercial radio stations broadcast 1.1 million hours of Australian content, 2.7 million Australian songs, 42,000 hours of news and 2,200 hours of emergency service content in 2022, the study found.

The “Connecting Communities: The Economic and Social Contribution of Commercial Radio and Audio in Australia” report was commissioned by industry body Commercial Radio & Audio and produced by Deloitte Access Economics. You can download the report HERE.

 

CRA CEO Ford Ennals said: “The Connecting Communities report is the first time in 100 years of broadcasting that we have evaluated the economic contribution of radio and its role in delivering trusted, local content to listeners all over the country.  These figures show how important it is to have a sustainable Australian radio industry that delivers great audio content free of charge to everyone, everywhere.”

The industry supports 6600 full-time equivalent jobs with 38 per cent of jobs located in regional Australia.

Seventeen million Australians listen to commercial radio – 74 per cent believe radio and audio build a sense of community and 58 per cent have listened to hear emergency broadcasts.

CRA Chair and CEO of ARN Media Ciaran Davis said: “Radio has had an enormous influence in shaping modern Australia, providing a platform for debate and launching the careers of many successful Australian entertainers, music artists and journalists.”

“The industry creates an enormous quantity of local audio content with 1.1 million hours of programs across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. It also remains the lifeblood of regional media, producing 251,000 hours of locally significant regional content in areas where other local media have disappeared.”

The study found radio has positive impacts across other industries and sectors.  It plays a key role in music discovery, broadcasting 160,000 hours of Australian music or 2.7 million songs each year, equivalent to 7,400 spins per day.

Commercial radio networks also made $82 million in charitable contributions through donations and airtime in 2022.

Deloitte partner John O’Mahony said: “Deloitte Access Economics analysis shows the commercial radio and audio sector contributed $1 billion to Australia’s GDP and supported 6,600 FTE jobs in 2022, based on data provided by nine networks. Beyond commercial radio’s economic contribution, our research shows Australians recognise the value of commercial radio in helping to build a sense of community, being a trusted source of news in times of crisis, and part of a thriving Australian music ecosystem.”

L-R: CRA CEO Ford Ennals, Russel Howcroft, Mix 106.3’s Kristen Davidson,
comms minister Michelle Rowland & CRA chair Ciaran Davis

The study was launched at an event at Parliament House in Canberra today, hosted by 3AW breakfast presenter Russel Howcroft, with Federal Communications Minister Michelle Rowland cutting a cake in honour of radio’s 100th birthday  MIX 106.3’s breakfast host Kristen Davidson also took part in the event.

Centenary celebrations will continue at the 2023 Commercial Radio & Audio Awards to be held in Sydney on Saturday, October 14.

The first commercial radio broadcast went to air in Australia on the evening of 23 November 1923 when people across Sydney gathered in their homes to hear the wondrous new technology.  The first radio broadcast was of the St Andrews Choir performing “The Swan” on 2SB.

By the 1930s, the majority of Australians were within reach of a station with early programming focusing on music, news, weather, radio dramas and quiz shows.  Talkback radio was introduced in 1967.  Commercial FM radio started in 1980, followed by DAB digital radio in 2009.

Today there are more than 260 commercial radio stations across Australia, with 220 located in regional areas, with radio finding new audiences through mobile apps, streaming and podcasts.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Commercial Radio Australia Russel Howcroft

Latest News

Cadbury & Ogilvy Create Giant Lucky Scarf For Wallabies In Lead Up To World Cup
  • Marketing

Cadbury & Ogilvy Create Giant Lucky Scarf For Wallabies In Lead Up To World Cup

As the Rugby World Cup draws closer, a 20-metre-long scarf made from lucky charms donated by fans across Australia has been given to the Wallabies, in a unique Cadbury activation developed by Ogilvy. Dubbed ‘the world’s largest lucky charm’, the huge Lucky Scarf was presented to the national rugby team ahead of the Bledisloe Cup […]

Campari & Eleven Design Posters Of Unmade Films To Drive Funding For The Film’s Creation
  • Campaigns

Campari & Eleven Design Posters Of Unmade Films To Drive Funding For The Film’s Creation

Campari has launched Posters to Production, an initiative to turn unmade films into movie posters to crowdfund the films’ creation. This week, the four unmade film ideas turned into posters have been unveiled. Spanning various genres and themes, the four films were chosen for their unique film synopsis’ in collaboration with the Melbourne International Film […]

Former Saatchi & Saatchi CEO Chris Kay Joins UTS Business School As Industry Professor
  • Advertising

Former Saatchi & Saatchi CEO Chris Kay Joins UTS Business School As Industry Professor

UTS Business School has welcomed influential creative leader and former Saatchi & Saatchi CEO, Chris Kay (lead image), who brings world-leading expertise in creative leadership, communications and strategic leadership to the School and its programs following his appointment as Industry Professor at the School. Most recently, Kay was CEO of Saatchi & Saatchi in London, […]

News Corp Announces Partners For National Bush Summit
  • Media

News Corp Announces Partners For National Bush Summit

News Corp Australia has unveiled more partners for its 2023 Bush Summit, being held nationally this year for the first time to explore the challenges and immense opportunities for rural and regional Australia.

David Jones Launches Amplify “Retail Media Like No Other”
  • Media

David Jones Launches Amplify “Retail Media Like No Other”

David Jones today enters the multibillion-dollar Australian retail media market with the launch of its stand alone retail media department David Jones Amplify. David Jones Amplify is designed to be Australia’s number one media ecosystem targeting the premium shopper giving advertisers access to more than 475 in store formats, 102 digital formats and 70 print […]

Meta’s AI-Created Ad Underwhelms At Advertising Week
  • Technology

Meta’s AI-Created Ad Underwhelms At Advertising Week

At Advertising Week APAC, Jason Juma-Ross, director, technology industry strategy at Meta, extolled the virtues of artificial intelligence (AI) to an audience of adland professionals. However, while Juma-Ross was able to wow the crowd with his pathos on AI and the potential futures it might create, when it came to current applications the crowd were […]

Meta Ends News Access In Canada In Spat Over Publisher Payments
  • Technology

Meta Ends News Access In Canada In Spat Over Publisher Payments

Meta has started to end access to news publications on its platforms in Canada with the changes expected to roll out over the coming weeks as it continues to argue about a proposed law that would force the company to pay news publishers. Writing on X, Andy Stone, the company’s communications director said that Canada’s […]