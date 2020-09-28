Coming To A Supermarket Near You! Introducing Violet Crumble Milk

Violet Crumble has shattered what you know about the iconic Australian chocolate bar by transforming its flavours into a refreshing beverage with the release of Violet Crumble Chocolate Honeycomb Flavoured Milk.

After a leaked photo of the milk sent fans into a frenzy in August, consumers have been begging for more details on if, when and where, the drink would be available.



To coincide with the milk hitting shelves nationally on 1 October, research commissioned by Violet Crumble revealed one in three Aussies have eagerly been waiting for a chocolate and honeycomb flavoured milk. Of those keen on the flavour, 83 per cent were 18-39 years old.

“It may have been 107 years in the making, but it’s better late than never,” said Robern Menz CEO Phil Sims, which has partnered with another iconic Australian brand, Bickford’s, to produce the milk.

“There’s almost nothing more Australian than flavoured milk as we’ve all grown up with it, so we had to give Aussies what they want. Chocolate and honeycomb splattering together with milk just makes sense.

“We don’t have any excuses for being late to the game, but we can say it’s definitely been worth the wait!” Phil Sims continued.

Men and women, it seems, have a different take on what excuses they can use for being late, with Violet Crumble research also revealing:

· Men, more than women, said their excuse for running late was because ‘it takes time to look this great’

· 49 per cent of men are sleeping in more and more ‘forgetful’, whereas 67% of women are blaming traffic and roadworks

· Men also use the excuses more than women of ‘being busy sitting on the bed looking at a wall’, instead of getting ready to be on time

It comes after the recent launch of the widely-popular Violet Crumble Caramel. Robern Menz continues to innovate with Violet Crumble Dark, Violet Crumble Nuggets, limited-edition Easter Egg and Bunny, Violet Crumble Golden Gaytime ice-cream and crumb toppings just some of the iterations of the brand since taking ownership and bringing the product back to Australian production in 2018.

Men are also more likely than women to use the excuse they were ‘stuck at the servo’, which is fitting as Aussie fans will be able to shatter their cravings by purchasing Violet Crumble Chocolate Honeycomb Flavoured Milk from Coles Express and Caltexnationally, as well as Independent Supermarkets for an RRP of $4.50.