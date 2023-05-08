Closet Royalists? Millions Of Aussies Tune In For Coronation Of king Charles

Whilst many Aussies are claiming they didn’t watch the coronation of King Charles – the television ratings tell a different story.

According to Total TV figures published on VOZ, more than 3 million viewers tuned in to watch the ceremony on Saturday.

A total of 1,155,000 viewers watched the service on ABC, 1,096,000 watched on Seven and 738,000 watched the ceremony on Nine. A total of 620,000 viewers watched on Network 10.

The procession on ABC was watched by as many as 1,182,000 Aussies. This was made up of 732,000 metro viewers and 368,000 regional viewers. A further 83,000 viewers watched the service on BOVD.

In the UK, the coronation was watched by a peak of 20.4 million viewers across 11 different channels and services.

The lavish ceremony yesterday saw King Charles crowned as the king of England.