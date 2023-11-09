Clems Embrace The Great North In Alcoholic Ginger Beer Campaign

Clemenger BBDO have strengthened their partnership with Great Northern, partnering for new alcoholic ginger beer campaign.

Building on Great Northern’s existing platform of ‘The Beer For Up Here,’ the brand tasked Clemenger BBDO with creating a new product campaign launching Great Northern Ginger Beer. Great Northern is recognised as a cultural icon with a handle on the beer market and a strong Masterbrand platform. This is the latest campaign to continue building the platform, enabling the Great Northern brand to boast a multitude of comms, activations, partnerships, and product launches.

“Great Northern is one Australia’s most loved beers. This is a significant moment as the brand launches its very first Alcoholic Ginger Beer,” said Zac Gelman, marketing manager at Great Northern.

“Great Northern is all about super crisp and refreshing tasting beers specifically designed for the Far North and its climate. When developing an Alcoholic Ginger Beer we wanted to continue our tradition of refreshing drinks created especially for the Far North’s endless summers; the result is a delicious crisp and refreshing tasting Ginger Beer; not too sweet and not too gingery- perfect for the hot Australian climate.”

“Every campaign we bring to life for Great Northern feels like an epic journey which we are extremely proud to be a part of. This time we found ourselves venturing far beyond the lush, green rainforests and into the middle of Queensland to capture the beauty of Winton’s iconic red rocks. Throw in an impromptu sun shower and this seemed like the perfect spot to launch Great Northern’s Ginger Beer,” said Ant Phillips, Group Creative Director at Clemenger BBDO”.

The campaign for Great Northern’s Alcoholic Ginger Beer was launched during the AFL and NRL Grand Finals across TV, OOH, digital video, radio, Spotify and social.

CREDITS:

Client: Carlton & United Breweries

General Manager of Marketing: Nicole McMillan

Head of Contemporary Brands: Ben Eyles

Marketing Manager: Zac Gelman

Brand Manager: Verity Jackson

Assistant Brand Manager: Patrick Wallace

Creative Agency: Clemenger BBDO

Chief Creative Officer: Jim Curtis

Group Creative Director: Ant Phillips

Senior Copywriter: Tom Vizard

Junior Copywriter: Ben Hall

Junior Art Director: Nate Va

Craft Designer: Ant Yee

Strategy Partner: Brigitte Bayard

Managing Partner: Scott Balalas

Group Business Director: Ben Peachell

Business Director: Kinsella Bruck

Senior Business Manager: Lauren Mayne

Senior Business Manager: Kieran Cook

Production Director: Lisa Moro

Executive Director – Digital: Claire Bisset

Head of Studio: Matt Gauci

Retouching: Mike McCall

Finished Artist: Sam Tsui

Media Agency: PHD & 1House

Production Company: FINCH

Director: Stephen Carroll

DOP: Jeremy Rouse

Executive Producer: Corey Esse

Producer: AnnaTara Clark-Sneddon

Post Production: ARC Edit

Offline Editor: Dan Lee

Grade Artist: Ben Eagleton

Online Editor: Richard Lambert

Sound: SqueakE Clean Studios

Sound Engineer: Paul LeCouteur