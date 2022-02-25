Chrisse Swan Goes Glam Retro For Priceline’s 40th Via Whippet

You only turn 40 once. So, it’s only fitting that you celebrate accordingly! With its 40th birthday around the corner, Priceline Pharmacy – via creative agency Whippet – wanted to take the opportunity to reflect on the brand’s journey since the first store opened in Highpoint Vic in 1982.

Naturally, this led to the team flicking through old photos and videos, from store openings to staff celebrations and more – many of which were hilarious. The wild hairstyles from the ‘80s. The bold makeup trends of the ‘90s. All the nostalgia culminated in a plan to take a strut down memory lane, with the inimitable Chrissie Swan of course, to celebrate the brand’s big milestone.

Priceline head of marketing Gabrielle Tully said, “There’s not too many pharmacy retailers in Australia that can boast 40 years of trade; and certainly none that can do it with the uniquely pink flair of Priceline Pharmacy. For our 40th, we wanted to reflect on how we have been there for our customers through the big life milestones, the small everyday moments, and of course, every questionable beauty trend along the way (bowl cut, anyone?).”.

Whippet’s executive creative director Tod O’Reilly added, “I think this 40th birthday campaign may just be the most fun Whippet and Priceline have had so far. The shoot was a blast, with Chrissie recounting her favourite looks from her teens through to now. She swears she never really had a goth stage, but I’m not so convinced. The Priceline brand has come a long way, and Whippet is proud to have played our part in that.”

Priceline’s 40th birthday campaign is now running across TV, OOH, digital, social and in 470+ stores across the country. The campaign will be amplified experientially through’80s style pop up activations and a VR pass-the-parcel competition led by Banter.

Filming for the TVC took place in Port Melbourne and Melbourne’s CBD, with Grantley Smith as Director and production handled by Two Tractors.

Credits:

Client – Priceline Pharmacy

Head of Marketing – Gabrielle Tully

Senior Manager – Brand & Magic – Sophie Genovesi

Creative Agency – Whippet

Executive Creative Director – Tod O’Reilly

Creative Group Head – Rebecca Williams

Senior Copywriters – Matt O’Grady, Oliver Ward

Senior Account Directors – Lucy Yeo, Catheryn York

Production Company – Two Tractors

Director – Grantley Smith

DOP – Simon Walsh

Media – PhD Melbourne