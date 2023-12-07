Chris Freel Announces Departure From UnLtd

UnLtd, the social impact organisation of the media, marketing and advertising sector has announced key personnel changes as the organisation plans for its next chapter of growth and innovation in support of at-risk young people.

Chris Freel (lead image), CEO of UnLtd, will be leaving the organisation in February 2024, having led UnLtd since 2017.

“It is such a difficult decision to step away from the best job I have ever had. I feel very privileged to have been given the opportunity to fulfil this role and have loved every minute of it. However, it feels like the right time for me to take on a new challenge and hand over to somebody who can lead UnLtd through its next chapter. I’m proud of the work that the industry has done through UnLtd and leave the organisation in a great place continuing to support young lives. UnLtd has an incredible team and board, and I am thankful to all that have supported me personally, and UnLtd, over the past six years,” Freel said.

“I would like to thank our founder Kerry McCabe, Co-Chairs Rebecca Darley and Adam Furness and the current directors for their support throughout the last few years, and for giving me this chance. It’s been an honour to build and work with the incredibly talented, passionate and driven team at UnLtd and I know the organisation is in great hands with such a strong team in place. UnLtd will always be in my blood, and I will continue to support however I can”.

“Chris joined UnLtd at a pivotal time where growth had started to plateau. His energy, commercial nous and rare ability to relate to people at all levels across the industry has resulted in unprecedented growth, enabling many more young people to benefit from UnLtd’s services. UnLtd is now an unstoppable industry movement and Chris leaves the organisation primed to evolve further,” said Kerry McCabe.

“We’d also like to acknowledge Rebecca and Adam for their service as Co-Chairs over the past year, and for their selfless and tireless contributions to UnLtd over a combined 30 years. Our structure, governance and processes have matured in readiness to define UnLtd’s future ambition on behalf of the industry it serves”.

In addition to its current directors, UnLtd also confirms today the appointment of five new Board Directors to define the future strategy and growth of UnLtd’s products and programs. This work, ‘Project Chapter 2’, commences in January 2024 and will enable the industry to further its mission of ensuring that every young Australian and New Zealander has hope and belief for a bright future.

“Having run an extensive process we’re thrilled to welcome Mark Coad (CEO, IPG), Professor Maree Teesson (University of Sydney), Justin Graham (CEO M&C Saatchi APAC), Tony Faure (Chair oOh! Media, Lawpath and ReadyTech) and Kristiaan Kroon (Chief Investment Officer, OMG). They bring fresh perspectives, varied backgrounds and powerful networks to support our industry and UnLtd on this mission,” said co-chair Rebecca Darley.