CHEP Wins Compare Club’s Media

CHEP Media has announced that it has been appointed as the agency of record for Australia’s largest health and life insurance comparator, Compare Club, following a competitive review.

The appointment will see CHEP Media take on media strategy and trading duties on behalf of Compare Club, as it continues to grow its brand from being Australia’s best-kept personal finance secret to its most loved.

Compare Club’s CMO, Rich McPharlin, said, “We’re thrilled to be partnering with the team at CHEP Media. They impressed us not only with their strategic, data-led media capability, but just as importantly, with the quality of their team. We’re looking forward to growing our brand and helping more Australians get better value for money on their insurance policies, home loans, and energy bills.”

CHEP Media chief media officer, Anna Cherry, added, “The team at Compare Club have incredible ambitions over the next five years, and we’re delighted to be able to partner with them on that journey. We look forward to bringing together the best media thinking with our world class analytics and technology capabilities to grow their business with them.”