CHEP Nabs Clems’ Lilian Sor For Chief Strategy Officer Role

CHEP Network has announced the appointment of Lilian Sor as chief strategy officer, overseeing the strategy and planning function across the network.

Sor brings with her a wealth of experience, having spent time in strategic marketing functions client-side, digital and CX focused roles, in addition to leading the strategy functions at a host of leading agencies locally and abroad, including AMV BBDO, Grey London and Clemenger BBDO.

Over the course of her career, Sor has provided strategic leadership on a range of local and international clients including Guinness, Virgin, Westpac and Carlton & United Breweries, with her work on the brewery being awarded a Grand Effie.

In the new role, Sor will join the CHEP Network’s executive team, supporting the growth of the agency and its clients in the new economy.

CHEP Network CEO, Justin Hind, said, “We’re lucky and grateful that Lil has agreed to join CHEP in such a pivotal leadership position. She has a vast array of diverse local and international experience, combined with one of the sharpest minds in the industry. Lil’s appointment represents the next piece in the puzzle for the evolution of CHEP Network.”

Sor, added, “CHEP continues to be at the forefront of our industry. Over the past few weeks of getting to know them, I’ve been blown away not only by the depth and breadth of talent that sits across all facets of the business, but also the ambitious, kind and collaborative spirit that’s been imbued by Justin and the leadership team.

“I’m honoured to be part of the next chapter of CHEP’s evolution and excited to help the team push the boundaries of what an agency needs to provide our clients for them to thrive in the new economy.”