Cannes in Cairns – Get Set To Flex Your Millennial Muscle With FlexMiami

Names like Sir Martin Sorrell, Adam Ferrier, Cathy O’Connor, Tara Ford, Rose Herceg, John Safran, Mike Sneesby and Virgina Hyland head the incredible speaker line-up. Be staggered by the awesome speaker line-up by clicking the full list here.

And now, add to that two more – FlexMami (AKA Lillian Ahenkan) and Dr Nick Coatsworth.

Professional “doer of things” FlexMami has woven her name into Australia’s pop vernacular as an accomplished author, DJ, podcaster and TV Host, and founder of Flex Factory and Future Group Chat. As the enterprising mind behind The Flex Factory’s conversation starter games, FlexMami knows how to bring conversations of identity, intersectionality, and mental health to the forefront of mainstream environments.

Meanwhile, Dr Nick Coatsworth found nationwide fame as Australia’s deputy chief medical officer in the nation’s COVID response. Bringing together his skills as an infectious disease physician, a respiratory physician, a practitioner of disaster and humanitarian medicine, and high level experience in health administration, Dr Nick became one of the most recognised medical spokespeople during the pandemic, engaging the Australian community through a variety of media platforms.

