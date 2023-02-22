International Lineup Explodes For Cannes in Cairns Presented by Pinterest

With lockdowns and travel restrictions now a distant (but haunting) memory, we’re happy to announce the next name in our growing list of international big guns who will be making their way to Cairns.

Following in hot pursuit of Sir Martin Sorrell, Erin Elofson, the head of Canada and APAC Region at Pinterest, is joining the bulging list of international headliners booking their tickets to Tropical North Queensland in May.

Other global talent hip-hips of late include Jean Lin (global chief culture officer, dentsu), who heralds from Tokyo, and Will Cady (head of creative strategy, Reddit) from California.

But back to Elofson. Because, trust us, there is much to learn from DMZ’s Woman of the Year 2022.

Elofson plays a critical role in Pinterest’s International monetisation strategy. Which is no joke considering more than 450 million people use Pinterest each month to plan their futures.

Pinterest, our beloved presenting partners, are on a mission to inspire people to curate lives they love. Canada and APAC complement this demand with a passion for partnering with local businesses. With savvy Elofson at the helm of these organisations, local businesses are discovering how partnerships with the likes of Pinterest can help them meet their most ambitious business goals.

Elofson was formerly the national lead for the financial services, technology and media, as well as travel and tourism verticals at Facebook Canada (and acting lead of the CPG and automotive verticals). Previous to Facebook, Elofson led Microsoft’s partnership with BMO Financial Group. She also led the transformation of Microsoft Canada’s national partnership with HP Canada, spanning both organisations’ respective software, hardware, and consulting businesses.

Elofson serves on the WildBrain and E Automotive Inc Board of Directors, the Visa Canada Advisory Board, and the CAMH Foundation Cabinet Committee. In 2008, Elofson earned an M.A. at York University with a specialisation in Technology in Practice, completing a thesis on media choice theory.

Catch Elofson live at Cairns alongside our growing lineup of media superstars, which you can check out here.