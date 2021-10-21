Canesten Australia Launches University Of Down Under (#UdoU) Featuring Abbie Chatfield To Teach Aussies About Intimate Health
Bayer Consumer Health Australia’s Canesten this week launches a new purpose campaign, University of Down Under, which aims to educate and empower young women with regards to their intimate health.
Taught by ‘Queen of No-Shame’, Abbie Chatfield, the #UdoU interactive digital course delivers bite-sized and approachable intimate health education to reduce the shame associated with talking about thrush. From Biology to Psychology, Social Sciences to Physiology – no topic is off limits!
A continuation of Canesten’s ongoing mission to liberate women from the shame and stigma associated with women’s intimate health, the University of Down Under interactive course was designed using real consumer data revealed in the 2021 Intimate Health Report Card1, a survey of female-identifying Australians aged 16 to 25 that was commissioned by Canesten and executed by Researchify.
The findings – which explore health stigmas and myths that prevail regarding intimate health – show that while the majority of Gen-Z female-identifying* Australians are comfortable or confident speaking openly about their vagina (49 per cent) and vulva (45 per cent), intimate health remains a taboo topic.
In fact, open discussion about intimate health conditions such as thrush (46 per cent) induce feelings of shame, embarrassment, and discomfort.
“The Intimate Health Report Card shows that vagina literacy amongst Gen-Z women is sub-standard1, thanks to a breakdown in education from school years right through to current peer-to-peer discussions. With conversations about the vagina still being seen as taboo and women having to fight for representation of their body and experiences, we at Canesten wanted to create a location where Gen Z could learn and feel empowered about their own unique intimate health,” said Bayer consumer health brand manager, Jessica Robertson.
“As a highly-trusted and expert brand in women’s intimate health and the number one brand in thrush treatments2, Canesten is stepping in as educator – giving first-time sufferers the knowledge, courage and access to education that will help set themselves free from shame and discomfort through the interactive University of Down Under, that allows users to choose their own education journey.”
The digital-led campaign includes:
- Strategy, creative, earned media, influencer and stakeholder relations activity led by DEC PR. This includes the University of Down Under (#UdoU) concept, the 2021 Intimate Health Report Card consumer research on the self-beliefs and levels of confidence female-identifying Gen Z Australians have with regards to their intimate health that informed the interactive video course, talent relations with Abbie Chatfield, Shani Chantel and Maggie Zhou, and stakeholder outreach to relevant healthcare, allied health and education professionals.
- A ‘choose-your-own-adventure’ style interactive video course, hosted by Abbie Chatfield and created in collaboration with leading video production company, Visual Domain, and Vudoo, a global SaaS pioneer of interactive video.
DEC PR Client Strategy Director, Sarah-Ann Taylor, said marrying the important health education with the local Aussie tone of voice was a must when developing the University of Down Under creative strategy: “Success for us is delivering upon Canesten’s objectives to empower young Aussie women to acknowledge and take control of their intimate health.”
“Aligning with the ultimate zero-shame queen, Abbie Chatfield, to bring to life the findings from Gen-Z women was key to making an impact with our bullseye audience – and delivering the #UdoU course content via interactive video ensured max engagement.”
Visual Domain senior producer, Claudia Fitzgerald, said it’s not only the subject matter that makes the University of Down Under videos unique – it’s the interactive capabilities: “It’s a learning module, but packaged in a stylized, engaging, relatable shell so audiences don’t get bored and start watching something else!”
“This campaign is one of my favourite projects from this year, not only due to the important messaging around female intimate health but also in how we chose to communicate these messages. These videos are a perfect example of how incorporating interactive elements can turn a viewer’s experience from passive to highly engaged.”
“The use of polls, journey mapping, and interactivity allow them to take control of their own learning and provides them with a much more valuable experience. Audiences’ needs are constantly changing, they want choice, variety, and a personalized experience – and the interactive video we’ve been entrusted to produce for Canesten Australia provides them with just that!”
Other commitments as part of Canesten’s ongoing mission to empower women to take control of their intimate health include the brand’s award-winning ‘Thrush: The Musical’ campaign, which busted common myths about thrush in 2020, with engaging comedy troupe, SketchShe, and the extensive Canesten product range, including the unique Vaginal pH SelfTest.
View and experience the free University of Down Under interactive course at www.canesten.com.au/UdoU.
Please login with linkedin to commentAbbie Chatfield Canesten
Latest News
Research By Hootsuite And We Are Social Reveals Social Media Usage Has Increased To More Than Half A Billion
New data from Hootsuite and We Are Social reveals that as of June, social media user numbers have jumped by 13 per cent since the same time last year, with the latest data showing an increase of more than half a billion users in just 12 months. The Digital 2021: July Global Statshot report revealed key findings […]
Come From Away Reopens In Sydney!
Producers Rodney Rigby and Junkyard Dog Productions have announced that the worldwide smash hit, Tony and Olivier award-winning musical COME FROM AWAY, has reopened at the Capitol Theatre in Sydney. The pandemic led to all theatre shows closing curtains in Sydney, however, with vaccinations rates soaring and restrictions easing, the theatre is back and Sydney […]
Guardian Australia Launches Revealing Climate Change Podcast, Australia V The Climate
Former PMs, high-ranking politicians and climate experts blow the whistle on how Australia became an international climate change pariah in the new Guardian Australia podcast series, Australia v the climate. Guardian Australia will release a special investigative podcast series ahead of the Cop26 global climate summit, scrutinising Australia’s role in the climate crisis over more […]
LG SIGNATURE Makes Moves In Partnership With Sydney Dance Company
Do you explode into interpretative dance when opening the fridge? This LG-Sydney Dance Company promo is just the ticket.
Brisbane Brand Agency Type + Pixel Appoints New Creative Lead Eddie Coghlan
Digital-first brand agency Type + Pixel has appointed Eddie Coghlan to the role of Art Director.
Delicious Unveils Expansion Plans As The Brand Celebrates 20 Years!
Delicious celebrates two decades as it contemplates a very dangerous sixth tier to December's vanilla sponge cover.
Facebook Plans To Rename, Rebrand & Focus On Becoming A Metaverse
Zuckerberg set to unveil big changes to his little baby. Also confirms he'd rather be stinking rich than go into space.
Enero’s Q1 Revenues Soar 22.6%
B&T's unsure if Enero boasts Champagne clients on its books, but the corks should be popping on these bubbly numbers.
“She Looks Like A White European!” More Strife For Beyoncé & Jay-Z’s Gaffe-Prone Tiffany Campaign
Beyoncé's Tiffany & Co. campaign is an unravelling disaster. Not 'Kendall Jenner/Pepsi' disaster, but still a disaster.
Foxtel Group And ViacomCBS Unveil Mega Content And Apps Deal
If this don't excite you, news it'll be bringing you the new Top Gun movie will have you breaking out the Kenny Loggins.
Wednesday TV Wrap: The Bachelorette Australia Returns While Gruen Continues Growing
Our first-ever bisexual Bachelorette debuted last night and, judging by the numbers, some of the nans weren't having it.
Vevo Launches New App On Fetch TV
Music video network Vevo is for the groovers, the chanteuses, the karaoke kings and the hairbrush mime artists.
TBWA\Sydney Appoints Nitsa Lotus To Chief Growth Officer & Tanya Vragalis To Managing Director
TBWA\Sydney Group has announced two new key promotions of Nitsa Lotus to chief growth officer and Tanya Vragalis to managing director. In her new role, Lotus will be focused on leading growth initiatives and innovation across each of the agencies within the TBWA\Sydney Group – TBWA, Eleven, Fleishman Hillard, Fabric and Bolt – as well […]
Media Chiefs Dissect 10’s Upfronts
Judging by this, media bosses liked what they saw from 10's Upfronts. They were ecstatic that Rove wasn't returning.
IAB Report Finds That Digital Advertising Vacancy Rates Have More Than Doubled From 2020
Want to make yourself instantly more employable? Simply adding the word 'digital' into any job title does just that.
Diversity, Tech And Influencers At The Heart Of Are Media’s TRENDtalks: Beauty
The beauty industry needs to reflect greater diversity both in front and behind the camera, as consumers increasingly align with brands that share their values, according to a panel of leading experts speaking at Are Media’s latest insight series TRENDtalks: Beauty. Hosted by leading Australian beauty expert and presenter Michael Brown, TRENDtalks: Beauty also highlighted […]
Podsights Report Finds iHeartPodcast Network Performs Above Global Measurement Benchmarks
Findings from the latest Podsights Benchmark Australian Report shows ARN’s iHeartPodcast Network is a market leader in advertising effectiveness and continues to perform well above global benchmarks. Through its partnership with Podsights, ARN is setting the standard for podcast advertising measurement, providing commercial partners with data-led insights to ensure maximum engagement and conversion with iHeartPodcast […]
Adland & Video Conferencing Cop A Roasting In Hilarious Spoof Video Via TrinityP3 And Emotive
The unique thing about video conferencing is you glean a sneak peek into the lounge rooms of people you often despise.
Metropolitan Commercial Radio Ad Revenue Up 12.7% In September
Advertising revenue for metropolitan commercial radio stations reached $53.149 million in September, reflecting a year on year rise of 12.7 per cent, according to data compiled by Milton Data and released by industry body Commercial Radio Australia (CRA). September quarter ad revenue totalled $151.373 million, up 16.1 per cent from the corresponding period a year […]
Interbrand Announces The Best Global Brands Of 2021, With Apple Taking Out Top Spot (Surprise, Surprise)
Few surprises in latest best global brands study. Which is arguably good news if you have an existing heart condition.
Why The Future Of Work Is All About Flexibility – And Lots Of It
Study finds the future of work is all about flexibility. As in multi roles, not doing the splits in your next Zoom call.
“It’s One Of The Most Significant Things Done In A Dating Show”: Hilary Innes And Osher Günsberg On The Bachelorette
If you thought B&T staff's crush on Osher was translating to an oversupply of Osher stories, you may be onto something.
GAMURS Group Appoints Alex Walker To Lead Content Across Asia Pacific
GAMURS Group, the esports and entertainment media network that reaches more than 100 million passionate gamers globally per month, has announced the appointment of Alex Walker as its vice president of content for the Asia Pacific region. Walker joins GAMURS after more than six years at Allure Media and Nine’s Pedestrian Group, where he was […]
Carat Retains Beacon Lighting’s $7.5M Media, Announces Emilia Chambers As Head Of Digital, Melbourne
Notice the Cleopatra crystal chandelier in Carat's reception? If not, did you notice they'd retained Beacon Lighting?
How Flexibility & Control Is Helping Marketers Turn Uncertainty Into Opportunity This Festive Season
Like magpie swoopings & conjunctivitis from the local pool, it appears Xmas stories are starting early this year too.
Why Adland Needs To Embrace Environmental Social Governance
Is everyone at your agency talking environmental social governance & you don't even own a keeper cup? Read this & now.
whiteGREY Melbourne Hires Nomfundo Msomi As Head Of Strategy
Etihad Airlines' Nomfundo Msomi joins whiteGREY. Still has some monogrammed eye masks if anyone needs a darker sleep.
10’s Upfronts: Why It Was All About Content, Content & Catch-Up
Thought B&T'd be paying lip service to 10's Upfronts? This'll prove you more wrong than the Nationals on zero emissions.
2021 Effie Awards Winners Announced, With The Monkeys Taking Home Slew Of Trophies
With all these award shows going viral, there's a noticeable lack of photos of people embarrassing themselves at 4am.
Mindshare Promotes Paige Wheaton To National Head Of Investment
Paige Wheaton turns yet another page in her career with latest Mindshare promotion.