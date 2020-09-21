CRE8IVE Enhances Digital Offering With Appointment Of Two Senior Digital Experts

Integrated creative and communication agency, CRE8IVE has bolstered its digital capabilities with the appointment of innovative digital experts, Andrew Mackay (feature image) and Vishal Sahody.

Andrew will now head up the CRE8IVE Digital division, as Digital Director, and brings over a decade of experience in traditional and digital marketing strategy and program management, project management, and managing teams. Having worked across both public and private sectors, leading a range of multi-disciplinary teams, Andrew has developed and implemented digital strategies to drive improved user experience and engagement. Previous experience includes roles at IP Australia, Adelphi Digital Consulting Group and Engineers Australia.

Vishal Sahody joins as Lead Developer and is a dedicated and experienced developer with a passion for solving business problems and improving user experience. With more than fifteen years’ working in the web and digital industry, he has seen the transformation of digital technology as it has integrated with business.

CRE8IVE has been Canberra’s leading creative agency; strategically delivering brand, campaign and digital solutions for close to 20 years, working with clients across Federal and State Government, NGOs and SMEs. The two new digital appointments will see the agency strengthen its service offering even further. CRE8IVE now partners with clients to deliver strategic digital solutions, communication strategy and implementation and brand and creative strategy and execution.

Alberto Florez, CRE8IVE Partner comments: “We are delighted that Andrew and Vishal have joined the team. They both bring many years of exceptional experience in the digital space that will strengthen the agency’s capabilities across design, communications and digital disciplines.”

Andrew Mackay commented: “I’ve known CRE8IVE for many years and have always been impressed with the calibre of their work in brand and campaign delivery for a cross-section of clients. In joining the team with Vishal, I’m confident we now have the people foundations to build a leading digital practice and look forward to demonstrating our bolstered capability to both existing and prospective clients.

Earlier this year, CRE8IVE strengthened its communications division with the appointment of Amy Nerio, who joined as Partner, and this has seen the agency deliver several integrated campaigns for clients across the public and private sectors.

In March, the agency created and delivered the recent ACT Government’s ‘Canberra Strong Together’ campaign, developed to reassure and galvanise the Canberra community in the face of a global pandemic.