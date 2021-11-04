CADBURY Delivers Festive Cheer & Launches Chocolate Filled Christmas Collection

The Christmas countdown is on and CADBURY has provided an early celebratory gift, launching a range of delicious Christmas products perfect for gifting, sharing and enjoying in the leadup to Christmas Day.

The debut drop fuses the family favourite flavours with a sprinkling of holiday spirit and includes a 3D Advent Calendar, CADBURY dairy milk chocolate Santa, and a delicious range of CADBURY chocolate baubles.

The new advent calendar aims to make counting down to Christmas even more exciting, you’ll discover new chocolate behind each door! Or alternatively, you could make room on the Christmas table for a bowl of CADBURY chocolate baubles, festively foil-wrapped and crafted with iconic flavours we all know and love.

If that wasn’t enough chocolate temptation, CADBURY’S chocolate Santa is hitting shelves in all its dairy milk glory.

Meanwhile, CADBURY’s Chocolate Coated Nuts range is back with a sleek new jar, it’s a brand-new look, with the same great taste.

From chocolate stockings, to melt in your mouth baubles, this year’s CADBURY Christmas range is seasonally spectacular.