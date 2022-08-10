“Bunch Of Losers!” Reporter Hilariously Trolls Pro Golfers Over Kim & Pete’s Break-Up

With millions in prize money on offer at many tournaments these days, most pro golfers are right to concentrate on the greens and not pesky intrusions from nosy journalists.

However, a prank TikTok video is doing the rounds after an unknown “reporter” asked players competing in the Wyndham Championship in North Carolina over the weekend the sport’s most probing question – what they thought of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s recent breakup.

As you’ll see from the video below, the player’s reactions range from total befuddlement right through through to the rather acerbic “They’re a bunch of losers”. Another simply responds: “Tired, actually.”

The video appeared on the PGA Tour’s TikTok account with one person commenting: “They all seem very torn up. I hope it doesn’t affect their scores today,” to which the PGA replied, “I think they’ll be able to overcome the adversity.”

In a separate comment, the PGA Tour wrote, “Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened!”

Watch the nonsense unfold below: