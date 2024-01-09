B&T TV – Sparro Co-Founder Morris Bryant On What Gives Indies The edge

The award-winning indie agency Sparro was recently named one of Australia’s best places to work for women.

In this interview B&T’s Imposter-In-Chief Chris Taylor sits down with Sparro co-founder Morris Bryant to talk all things indie.

Bryant describes what it was like setting up a business with his brother and speaks on what Indies have that larger agencies don’t.

He also talks about why culture is everything and what the business landscape was really like in 2023.

Should wish to listen to the 15-minute uncut version of Taylor and Bryant’s chat, you can listen to it as a podcast HERE.