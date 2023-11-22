Sparro & Jack Nimble Named One Of Australia’s Best Workplaces For Women

Independent digital marketing agency duo, Sparro and Jack Nimble, have been named one of Australia’s Best Workplaces for Women by awarding body, Great Place to Work.

This comes only a few months after they were named Australia’s 6th Best Workplace. This recognition was awarded to the 50 Great Place to Work Certified companies that best demonstrate commitment to equality and representation for women. Great Place To Work analysed the gender balance of each workplace, how it compares to each company’s industry, and patterns in representation as women rise from front-line positions to executive/C-suite roles.

Sparro & Jack Nimble was the only marketing agency to make it on the list.

This win is part of a long streak of recognition for the agency’s culture in 2023. In April, the agency duo became a certified Great Place to Work for the first time. Then, in August, they were named Australia’s 6th Best Workplace (100-999 employees). In the same week, Hannah Jones, group general manager at Sparro & Jack Nimble, won B&T’s Women in Media Award for People and Culture.

Among others, the agency is also shortlisted for B&T’s Award for People & Culture (Over 100 Employees) in 2023.

Sparro was established by brothers Morris and Cameron Bryant in 2013. The agency has grown to 90+ staff and more than 75 clients.