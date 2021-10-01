Bringing It Back To Trust: How Consumer Behaviour Has Changed During COVID-19
Jeremy Smart is the Vice President, Sales, Asia Pacific & Japan at Acoustic. Here, he looks at some of the consumer behaviour changes that have come about as a result of COVID-19 and explains how marketers can best accommodate these new patterns
For marketers, the COVID-19 pandemic marks a once-in-a-generation transformation in consumer behaviours and values. Prior to the pandemic, marketers were more focused on boosting trust with their existing customers. The mental toll of life under COVID-19 has made the average consumer more in tune with social justice issues, skeptical of social media platforms, and has changed their attitudes about buying practices that were previously considered the norm.
Many parts of Australia remain locked down, but there is light at the end of the tunnel as dates are set to reopen the economy. If marketers want to win back and retain customers in a post-COVID world, they need to regain consumer trust. Marketers must place themselves in the position of their customers and pressure test if their practices and messages are resonating in light of the new world we’re in.
Trust reset
Trust has a whole new meaning to customers now than it once did. Customers need to be able to feel confident that not only are products high-quality, but that a brand is authentic. Sharing messages of support for a cause without any action or policy behind it can ring false and cause consumers to distrust your brand.
Consumers are also prioritising health and safety more than before, asking themselves whether a product was made in a clean and safe way, if it can be delivered, or whether it’s essential before making a purchase. Marketers need to be able to get ahead of these questions with messaging that addresses consumers’ concerns. It’s not enough to just supply a product or promote a service; marketers must also consider how it is perceived and how this perception may have changed since the pandemic. By taking a customer centric approach, marketers are able to demonstrate compassionate and empathetic values to customers.
Transparency of data usage Data privacy continues to be top-of-mind for consumers today as they have heightened concerns about how their data is stored and collected. As data privacy goes hand in hand with data ethics, marketers should always be monitoring trends that change the data landscape and address any future ethical challenges with their customers in mind.
Brands may also want to consider introducing a set of guidelines or an ethical data use framework to refer to throughout the data lifecycle that addresses how data is collected, stored, used, shared, and disposed of, as well as the quality and accuracy of that data. By respecting your customers, their data, and how their data is used, businesses will be rewarded with customer loyalty.
Authenticity is key
Brands can’t take a strong stance on an issue without following through. Consumers can spot inauthenticity very quickly and will go out of their way to investigate whether a brand is practicing what it preaches. Avoid over-promising or exaggerating, as it will do more harm than good when customers see through it.
This means brands also need to be tuned in to when customer preferences and values change. For example, some social media platforms like Facebook that have become institutions are now falling out of favour with consumers over their political interests and practices. Marketers need to know when public opinions sway to determine whether they’ll need to rethink their strategies to retain consumer trust.
Messaging must change
No more “unprecedented times” or “unusual and difficult circumstances.” Everyone knows how tough COVID-19 has been for mental, physical, and emotional health, and they don’t need to be reminded by a brand. Even when a country is locked down during a second wave like parts of Australia are now, the last thing customers want to be reminded of is their current situation.
Customers are fatigued after COVID-19 and are much more receptive to themes around abundance and human connection. Most Australians have been physically separated from their friends and loved ones, so reconnecting and making new memories are more likely to resonate.
Digital is still supreme
Even as brick-and-mortar stores reopen, digital investments made during the pandemic will be just as, if not more important, in a post-COVID world. Marketers will still need to brace for the incoming wave of changing consumer behaviours, particularly in the industries hit hardest by COVID-19 like travel and dining as customers eagerly anticipate experiences they missed during lock down. However, online shopping is here to stay – it’s too convenient to get rid of for many customers. The main difference is that customers will reprioritise where their dollars are spent. Just as they’re more receptive to themes around human connections, they’ll also look for these themes in in-person or digital hybrid experiences.
As Australia starts reopening, it’s vital for marketers not to lose sight of their customers’ changing needs and behaviours. There’s no way of knowing whether these behaviours will change as rapidly as they did amid COVID-19 again, but marketers who can demonstrate their commitment to new customer values will succeed in the “new normal”.
