Boutique Agency Papaya Chews Into Low-Sugar Brand Noshu’s PR
Boutique public relations agency, Papaya, has been appointed by Australia’s leading low-sugar brand Noshu to launch its latest low sugar jellies.
A pioneer in low-sugar innovation, Noshu, founded by a visionary female entrepreneur 10 years ago, has evolved into a multi-million-dollar brand. Over the last decade Noshu has dominated Australian supermarkets and has a forecasted revenue for 2024 of $40million. Papaya is supporting Noshu’s new product launch through a tailored media and influencer campaign.
The new product is off to a flying start with one packet being sold every second. Within a year the new jellies are predicted to remove approximately 37,000 kilograms of sugar from Australian diets, adding to the 1.8million kilograms of sugar Noshu has already removed over the last four years.
This is not the first time the agency has represented Noshu and Papaya director, Catherine Slogrove, is delighted to welcome them back to the fold.
“Working with such a successful Australian female-founded business is an honour. Since our first campaign eight years ago when Noshu launched their iconic donut products on Qantas flights, Rachel has grown Noshu into an empire which is testament to the quality of the products and her leadership. We can’t wait to amplify that success and help tell the Noshu story,” she said.
Noshu’s Founder, Rachel Bajada, said she is excited to partner with Papaya as the brand enters a new phase of growth.
“As we expand into new categories PR will play a more significant role in our marke%ng strategy. Papaya is perfectly placed to help us raise brand and product awareness through media support and influencers,” she said.
Noshu joins Papaya’s client porYolio alongside Australian Barramundi Farmers Association, JLL, Bayfield Hotel Group, Gin Lane, The Tea Centre, ResDiary, The Sherwood and Maeva Hospitality.
Latest News
Got A Few Billion Lying Around? Paramount Might Be Up For Sale
Always wanted to own your own TV station and live tax-free in the Canary Islands? Now's your chance.
Emotive Appoints Former POEM Co-Founder & ECD, Matt Holmes As Head Of PR & Earned Creative.
Matt Holmes, former co-founder and ECD of Poem, has joined Emotive in the new position of Head of PR and Earned Creative, providing extra creative firepower and a unique and genuinely integrated ‘fame’ offering for brands.
The Edison Agency Expands With Four New Hires Off The Back Of Major Client Growth
Looking for some good news? Well here it is. That and Australia winning the cricket last night.
From Celebrity Endorsements To High Intensity Plot Lines, Here Are Some Of The Best Super Bowl Ad Teasers So Far
Here's all you need to know ahead of Monday's Super Bowl. That's ad-wise, not end zone-wise.
Which Agencies Are Starting 2024 Off On The Right Note? Find Out With B&T’s New Business Winners For January
Think adland doesn't get over its summer slumber till mid-Feb? Here's what you could've done if not watching the tennis.
Sunday TV Wrap: 60 Minutes Latest To Enjoy MAFS’ Halo Effect
An iffy stench remains over the new VOZ numbers. Kind of like off milk but less likely to make you throw-up.
Tina Fey Enlists Celebrity Stunt Doubles For Booking.Com’s Riotous Super Bowl Romp
This contains the three essentials to any American comedy ad - Saturday Night Live star, Hollywood cameo & a Sasquatch.
Major Promotions Inside Special Auckland
Every office has a token New Zealander in it and to ensure the chat's not solely about rugby, we're giving you this.
Dramatic Moment Ukrainian News Reader Quits Live To Air To Join The Fight Against Putin
Other media identities B&T'd like to see on the Ukrainian frontline include Karl Stefanovic, Peta Credlin & Alan Jones.
Storytelling Agency Enthral Announces Three Senior Hires
B&T disappointed to read that storytelling agency Enthral's press release didn't begin "it was a dark & stormy night..."
Australian Content Dominates International Streaming: Bluey Takes Number 2 Spot In USA
Kylie's status as our greatest cultural icon under threat as Bluey dominates global streamers.
Aussie Rockers Not Immune As Swift Fever Spreads Through Triple M
Triple M's jumping on the Taylor Swift bandwagon. Expect Peter Dutton in a Versace bodysuit & silver boots anytime soon.
Koh Launches Attack On Traditional Gender Roles With First Nationwide Campaign
No one likes a housework shirker. However everyone hates the dreaded dishwasher rearranger.
Joe Rogan Inks New Spotify Podcast Deal, Reportedly Worth $380m
Does this Joe Rogan news send you into a rage? Just remember, like hot cross buns in January, you don't have to listen.
Forbes Australia Launches 2024 Women’s Summit
Forbes Australia has announced its second annual Forbes Australia Women’s Summit, “Power Rising”, will take place on Tuesday March 26 at the Roslyn Packer Theatre, Walsh Bay, Sydney. This year’s Summit builds on the success of the 2023 event, which attracted more than 1,600 attendees and included a stellar line-up of speakers and panellists. The […]
Yango Appointed By BYD To Launch The Brand Into The Australian Market
Independent media agency Yango has been appointed by multinational electric vehicle company BYD in Australia to launch the brand and multiple vehicle options into the Australian market. Lead Image: Yango Team 2024 BYD is the largest electric vehicle manufacturer in the world, having recently overtaken Tesla, selling more battery-only vehicles than the US giant in […]
IMAA & ThinkNewsBrands Unveil New Education Initiative With Publishing & News101 Education Module
IMAA & ThinkNewsBrands have made a baby together. Sadly not in human form but in news101 education module form.
NielsenIQ Increases Focus On Consumer Panel With Leadership Changes
One thing B&T knows about NielsenIQ, they sound like the sort of people you want to avoid at any pub trivia.
Cedar Mill Group Appoints Belinda Judd As CFO
Cedar Mill Group’s parent company Winarch Group has today announced the appointment of Belinda Judd as chief financial officer. Judd joins the business with extensive experience across Mergers and Acquisitions and Risk Management and Compliance, having spent over two decades in senior financial positions at AEG Ogden (now ASM Global), Koala, NOVA Entertainment and TEG. […]
Initiative Melbourne Nabs Steph O’Donnell From Carat
Carat's Steph O'Donnell shifts over to Initiative Melbourne. Has donated her Carat team hoodie to Vinnies.
Pepsi Max Takes Aim At Coke In New Work Via Special
The cola brands are back attacking one another, and just like that the aspartame debate magically disappears.
Kerry Stokes’ Defence Of Ben Roberts-Smith Could Cost Him North Of $30m
As B&T says, the only winners in these things are the lawyers. And the lawyers' Porsche dealership & kitchen renovators.
Couples Dish Goss For The Very First Time In New Season Of Married At First Sight Podcast
Are you single? Can't face another dating app disaster? Get set to join a religious monastery with this MAFS podcast.
Ooh Là Là! Etsy Goes All French For Super Bowl Spot
Super Bowl ads now coming in thick & fast. Not to say Taylor Swift isn't doing her best to grab most of the attention.
Thursday TV Ratings: Are The New VOZ Numbers REALLY Giving An Accurate Picture?
The new VOZ numbers join Albo's tax cuts and Barbie's Oscar nominations in possibly being a little bit dodgy.
PHD Retains HP’s Global Media Account Following Competitive Pitch
PHD has retained HP's global media. B&T understands that's the obscure tech company, not the obscure brown sauce one.
Congratulations Christina Knox Of Archie Rose Distilling Co!! Could You Our Next Quiz Winner?
It's Friday, so you know what time it is? Yes, it's f@cking off early to the pub time! But not before B&T trivia time!
PR Guru Roxy Jacenko Confirms Aussie TV Return
Roxy reveals her triumphant Aussie TV return. Has asked excited fans not to extricate their bowels on her doorstep.
Meta Ad Revenues Jump Nearly A Quarter, Amazon Also Sees Big Ad Revenue Climb
Have you been worrying about Mark and Jeff's march to becoming trillionaires? Sleep easy with these sound numbers.
Channel Factory Nabs Tom Heddon From MiQ
Channel Factory, a leading global technology and data platform, has appointed Tom Heddon (lead image) to the newly created role of Head of Sales for Victoria. This strategic move marks a significant step in Channel Factory’s ongoing expansion in the Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) region. Heddon brings a wealth of experience in the media […]
The Monkeys Named As Only ANZ Grand Clio Winner
The Monkeys running up a significant bill in polishing cloths as the agency nabs yet another prestigious gong.
Before Adland: Gray Roberts Time As A “Hunter-Farmer”
Here, B&T quizzes people about their pre-adland lives. Yes, contact us if you were once a stripper or a lion tamer.
GOAT Lionel Messi Fronts Star Studded Super Bowl Beer Ad That’s Surprisingly Not Naff
As brilliant as Messi is on a soccer pitch, he's equally rubbish in TV commercials. Not today, friends. Not today.
Google Releases Super Bowl Spot Teaser Created By Blind Director
B&T can't encourage the work of this blind director enough. Yet, we are concerned he colour coordinates better than us.
ADIA Announces Return Of Future Leaders Program
The Australian Data and Insights Association (ADIA) has announced the return of its popular Future Leaders conference program, designed to develop business and leadership skills in the next generation of research and insights professionals. Lead Image: 2023 Future Leaders Session (supplied) Open to ADIA members and non-members, the Future Leaders program, which successfully launched in […]
Lumapixel Makes Cannes World Film Festival Finals With Breakdown Of Coffee Production Industry
Lumapixel, the Sydney-based creative production agency, was one of only four companies to reach the finals in the Best Documentary Short category at the Cannes World Film Festival ‘Remembering the Future’ awards for its brand documentary, THE REAL COST OF COFFEE, created in collaboration with client St Remio. Developed to promote emerging new talent, the […]