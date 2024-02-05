Boutique Agency Papaya Chews Into Low-Sugar Brand Noshu’s PR

Boutique public relations agency, Papaya, has been appointed by Australia’s leading low-sugar brand Noshu to launch its latest low sugar jellies.

A pioneer in low-sugar innovation, Noshu, founded by a visionary female entrepreneur 10 years ago, has evolved into a multi-million-dollar brand. Over the last decade Noshu has dominated Australian supermarkets and has a forecasted revenue for 2024 of $40million. Papaya is supporting Noshu’s new product launch through a tailored media and influencer campaign.

The new product is off to a flying start with one packet being sold every second. Within a year the new jellies are predicted to remove approximately 37,000 kilograms of sugar from Australian diets, adding to the 1.8million kilograms of sugar Noshu has already removed over the last four years.

This is not the first time the agency has represented Noshu and Papaya director, Catherine Slogrove, is delighted to welcome them back to the fold.

“Working with such a successful Australian female-founded business is an honour. Since our first campaign eight years ago when Noshu launched their iconic donut products on Qantas flights, Rachel has grown Noshu into an empire which is testament to the quality of the products and her leadership. We can’t wait to amplify that success and help tell the Noshu story,” she said.

Noshu’s Founder, Rachel Bajada, said she is excited to partner with Papaya as the brand enters a new phase of growth.

“As we expand into new categories PR will play a more significant role in our marke%ng strategy. Papaya is perfectly placed to help us raise brand and product awareness through media support and influencers,” she said.

Noshu joins Papaya’s client porYolio alongside Australian Barramundi Farmers Association, JLL, Bayfield Hotel Group, Gin Lane, The Tea Centre, ResDiary, The Sherwood and Maeva Hospitality.