Bonds Launches Rhythm Of The Night Campaign, Via ARC Factory

Bonds has launched a new sleepwear campaign, “Rhythm Of the Night,” teaming up with First Nation R&B artist, Becca Hatch to re-create a new version of the Corona’s 90’s smash hit, to capture the nightlife of Gen-Z at home.

The all-new campaign gives a nod to home being a place without rules or boundaries, where creativity and online connections are centre stage. “Rhythm Of the Night” embodies cancelling plans, tuning out the noise, and grooving to your own rhythm of the night.

The campaign is led by Kamilaroi/Samoan artist Becca Hatch, with Bonds handing over the microphone to the rising musician and international producer Tentendo, whose unique sound injects into the new track and music-style campaign video, making it the viral and disco-ready sound of an endless night.

Credits:

Creative Agency: The ARC Factory

Managing Director: Peter Metzner

General Manager: Rose Pengelly

Account Manager: Cassie Phillips

Client: Bonds

Bonds General Manager Bonds Marketing: Kelly McBride

Bonds Marketing Manager: Kedda Ghazarian

Bonds Brand Manager: Edwina Moller

Photographer & Motion Director: Byron Spencer

DOP: Ben Montague

Editor: Joel Garrett

Art Director: Nikki Metzner

Producer: Carmen Cicchinelli

Stylist: Nicole Bonython-Hines

MUA: Kellie Stratton

Hair: Lok Lau

Talent

Talent: Becca Hatch

Talent: Seren Bakir

Talent: Moe Alhassan